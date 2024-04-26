Navajo Gaming Honors 186 Team Members for Employee Milestones

1,200 Hard-Working Team Members Create Legacy as They Honor Navajo Peoples' Mandate

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This month The Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise (Navajo Gaming) honored 186 of its total 1,200 team members for reaching significant employment milestones including 15, 10 and 5 years of service for the enterprise. The event at Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort in Flagstaff, Ariz. showcased the impact and journey of each hard-working team member, with a special highlight for 29 employees that have served for 15 years.

Lucia Redhorse, Assistant General Manager of Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort is one of 29 team members honored for honored for 15 years of service with Navajo Gaming Navajo Gaming employs 1,200 people, 85 percent of whom are Navajo. The Employee Recognition event showcased the impact and journey of each hard-working team member, with a special highlight for 29 employees that have served for 15 years. Many have worked their way up to a variety of positions within the enterprise from General Manager and Executive Director of Slots, to Director of Security, Food and Beverage Supervisor and Executive Director of Government Affairs.

Less than 10 years after Navajo Gaming was created by the Navajo Nation and charged with the mission of creating jobs, increasing revenues, and stimulating incremental economic development within the Navajo Nation, the gaming enterprise created over 7,425 direct, indirect and induced jobs with an overall economic output of over a billion dollars.

"Navajo Gaming employs 1,200 people, 85 percent of whom are Navajo citizens," shared Matthew Shunkamolah, Navajo Gaming's Interim Chief Executive Officer. "The award-winning AAA's coveted Four Diamond Twin Arrows Casino Resort shares Navajo Culture through architectural nuances and local artists. Each of the property dining eateries feature "Navajo Beef," and traditional cuisine of the Navajo people, and our invitation to stay, play and relax at one of our four properties or Travel Center is an open welcome to the Navajo Nation's beautiful scenic transformation."

Additional Navajo Gaming Economic Impacts include:

74% of management jobs are held by Navajos, including 60% of senior-level positions.

Navajo Gaming has generated an additional 5,296 jobs in other tribal enterprises, such as construction, utilities, ranching, agriculture and retail development

Navajo contractors built the largely rural casinos and connected utilities and water lines

artisans supply the gift shops Navajo Gaming participates in a government-wide initiative to promote education as a means of creating economic development and opportunity on the reservation including tuition reimbursement programs

Team members recognized for 15 years of services have worked their way up to a wide variety of position within the enterprise from General Manager and Executive Director of Slots, to Director of Security, Food and Beverage Supervisor and Executive Director of Government Affairs. Some team members wish to keep a low profile, but below are most of the 15-year team members honored at the event:

Acque, Colleen F Bitsoie, Earlinda J Bradley, Phefelia Cleaver, Margaret K Cleveland, Rose M David, Pamela Eddy, Chasity Francisco, Gina Henderson, Valencia Jarvison, Michelle J Joe, Aletta A Johnson, Kenneth B Livingston, Emiley Martin, Alan J Martin, Shylah C Montoya, Sara L Perry, Virginia E Redhorse, Lucia Lee Thomas, Michele Tom, Gloriann Willie, Karen Yazzie, Celia J Yazzie, Derrick Yazzie, Elvira M

To learn more visit www.NavajoGaming.com

ABOUT THE NAVAJO NATION GAMING ENTERPRISE:

NNGE is a Navajo Nation wholly owned business entity created by the Navajo Nation in September 2006 to develop and operate Navajo casinos in accordance with federal and Navajo Nation laws, as well as the negotiated Navajo Nation-applicable state compacts (New Mexico and Arizona).

Employing 1,200 employees, NNGE operates four casinos and a travel plaza in New Mexico and Arizona, opening its first property, the Fire Rock Navajo Casino near Gallup, New Mexico, in November 2008. Within five years, three additional properties were added, as well as a travel plaza – Flowing Water Navajo Casino (October 2010); Northern Edge Navajo Casino (January 2012); Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort (May 2013); Navajo Blue Travel Plaza (September 2020).

Navajo Gaming is one of many Navajo Nation-owned and operated enterprises that is charged with the mission of creating jobs, increasing revenues, and stimulating incremental economic development within the Navajo Nation.

