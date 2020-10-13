Navajo Nation Four Corners Region Partners With Four Corners Clean And Amairify For Facility Treatment With The BIOPROTECTUs™ System

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Navajo Nation's leaders are pleased to announce that due to thorough diligence, it has implemented protocols for its residents and workers that guided them through one of the hardest impacted demographics during the COVID-19 pandemic. These protocols reduced the number of reported cases to only a few per day.

The Navajo Nation is home to 170,000 people in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. With limited access to healthcare facilities, the Navajo Nation began exercising precautions to plan for the emerging pandemic; first closing their schools and all casino facilities, limiting Government office operations, and implementing "shelter in place" and mask orders in a positive effort to curb COVID-19 cases.

The Nation leaders recognized that current cleaning protocols needed enhancement. In April 2020, Four Corners Clean, a Navajo owned company, was formed to provide Atomizing Disinfectant and Protection solutions across the Navajo Nation. Using Certified Industrial Hygienist procedures, Four Corners Clean atomizes liquid solutions (transforming liquid disinfectant and antimicrobials to 20-50 microns) and blankets the air and surfaces with EPA registered and FDA compliant solutions. Through its affiliation with Amairify Inc., a provider of training, equipment, distribution, and continued support through the changing post COVID landscape, Four Corners Clean has initiated treatment of facilities with The BIOPROTECTUs™ System. Additionally, Four Corners Clean will provide education and training for the Navajo Nation leaders on The BIOPROTECTUs™ System products.

As the primary service provider for the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority (NTUA) and only service company using BIOPROTECT™ RTU on the Navajo Nation, Four Corners Clean has applied BIOPROTECT™ RTU to the NTUA's essential service locations. It has yet to see a reemergence of cases within a 90-day timeframe where the antimicrobial has been applied.

On August 1, Jonathan Nez, President of Navajo Nation, and the Navajo Nation Council approved a $651 million spending bill to respond to the Coronavirus pandemic. A portion of these funds will be used to disinfect and protect facilities across the Navajo Nation.

Four Corners Clean is also working with Chapter Houses, which serve as regional administrative and community centers across the Navajo Nation. Chapter Houses have been key distribution centers for the communities they serve, providing food, water, livestock assistance, transportation, and other community needs. It is the goal of Four Corners Clean and Amairify to educate the population on the benefits and efficacy of proper disinfection, cleaning, and to offer them an avenue to provide lasting protection through The BIOPROTECTUs™ System.

"Four Corners Clean and Amairify have provided our people peace of mind" states Malcom Roan from the Oak Springs Chapter. "With the BIOPROTECTUs System we have begun to safely resume our operations. The services our chapter provides for our people are necessary and essential and to be able to perform our duty safely is crucial."

"The efforts the Navajo Nation has taken towards protecting its people in the wake of a tragic pandemic should be viewed as a model for other states," said Josh Yazzie, Owner of Four Corners Clean. "We have experienced this tragedy together and know firsthand how difficult it is to get through. These times require difficult decisions and the leadership amongst the Chapter Houses, the NTUA and the Navajo Government have prioritized the safety of its people at all times. Our goal is to provide a lasting step in the protection for our people and we know that having our methods replicated, as well as educating the public on cleaning, disinfecting, and applying the BIOPROTECTUs™ System, is an effective way of being a part of the continued effort."

About The Navajo Nation

The Navajo Nation, Naabeehó Bináhásdzo, is rich in history, culture, and language. It is believed that the Navajo people, Diné, passed through three worlds before emerging into the fourth world, our current world. The number four is significant with the Navajo. There are four stages of life, along with the four seasons, directions, sacred mountains, four colors that are associated with the mountains, and original clans. Clans are what identify a person and where they come from and who they have relations to. Though many Navajo's speak English, many are still taught to speak the Navajo language. The language was used to develop an unbreakable code during WWII to be used across the Pacific by the Navajo Code Talkers. Navajo's today still put into practice many customs and traditions. Ceremonies are still conducted, hogans (eight-sided dome dwelling built out of logs and mud) are still homesites, many continue to make their living off sheepherding, farming or crafting jewelry, rugs and baskets. Trading posts across the reservation provide trading and selling of goods, along with materials to educate tourists about the Navajo Nation.

About Four Corners Clean

Four Corners Clean LLC, is an innovative leader in the disinfection service sector, and are based in the Four Corners Region. They are certified in cleaning, disinfecting, and protecting environments in response to the viral threat. As a Navajo company, Four Corners Clean formed to help protect their loved ones who were forced to cope with and adapt to the tragic situation. Being an affiliate of Amairify has allowed Four Corners Clean to be able to provide cutting edge technology and methodologies to its clients. For more information on Four Corners Clean, visit their website. (www.fourcornersclean.com)

About Amairify

Amairify Inc, helps set up service companies that provide disinfection and protection to local communities, municipalities, and states. They were founded to respond to the threat of Covid-19 and emergent pathogens on a national scale. They provide distribution, training, education, and continuous support for service companies looking to protect their regional environments. Amairify has worked with school boards, government agencies, and corporate entities to provide end user consultation, education, and awareness of the new industry standards in providing lasting protection. For more information on Amairify, visit their website. (www.amairify.com)

About ViaClean Technologies

ViaClean Technologies LLC, a biotech company, develops, manufactures and markets groundbreaking, innovative and environmentally responsible solutions that protect surfaces by disinfecting and protecting both interior and exterior physical surfaces from microbial contaminants (*odor & stain causing bacteria, algae, fungi, mildew and mold). ViaClean Technologies' pioneering and proprietary technologies, products and services provide disinfectants, antimicrobial protectants and hand sanitizers for commercial and consumer use. ViaClean's BIOPROTECTUs™ System includes SmartTouch disinfectant, BIOPROTECT™ 500 and BIOPROTECT™RTU antimicrobial. ViaClean is headquartered in Philadelphia with a satellite office in New York. For more information, visit the ViaClean website (www.bioprotect.us).

About BIOPROTECT™

The BIOPROTECTUs™ System by ViaClean Technologies, encompasses an array of patented, registered technologies that disinfect surfaces and spaces as well as provide long-term antimicrobial protection. An essential component in the BIOPROTECTUs™ System is BIOPROTECT™ (https://bioprotect.us/); a groundbreaking, water-based antimicrobial product that when applied to both porous and non-porous surfaces, creates a highly durable protective shield that provides long-term antimicrobial protection that inhibits and prevents the growth and spread of problematic bacteria (odor and stain causing), fungi, mildew and mold.

SOURCE Navajo Nation Four Corners Region