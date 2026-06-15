Navajo Transitional Energy Company, LLC Presents Historic, Record-Breaking $5.5 Million Dividend to the Navajo Nation at Navajo Mine

NAVAJO MINE, N.M., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Navajo Transitional Energy Company, LLC (NTEC) announced today that it has presented a historic dividend check in the amount of $5.5 million to the Navajo Nation. The presentation took place this morning at the Navajo Mine and was presented to Navajo Nation President Dr. Buu Nygren and members of the Navajo Nation Council.

This dividend represents the largest annual dividend in the history of the Navajo Nation from any Navajo Nation owned enterprise.

NTEC Dividend Check Presentation

NTEC's $5.5 million dividend payment flows directly into the Navajo Nation's General Fund, substantially increasing the financial resources available to support core governmental services, community investments, educational programs, and critical infrastructure projects across the Nation. This dividend is made possible because of NTEC's highly successful, diversified portfolio of assets, specifically driven by NTEC's Navajo Mine and its Powder River Basin mining operations in Wyoming and Montana.

"We're proud to present this historic dividend payment, which stands as a tangible reflection of NTEC's financial strength and our unwavering commitment to the Navajo Nation and its people," said Tim McLaughlin, Chairman of the NTEC Board. "NTEC was created to promote the economic sovereignty of the Navajo Nation. By utilizing our national footprint to deliver this record dividend to our sole member, we are directly fueling the financial, physical, and cultural well-being of the Navajo people and proving the immense power of tribal self-determination."

As the third-largest coal producer in the United States, NTEC contributes more than $120 million annually to the Navajo Nation through direct royalties, taxes, and charitable giving. Furthermore, NTEC remains a vital economic anchor for the region and beyond, securing hundreds of high-paying jobs, prioritizing Navajo employment, and providing robust workforce training that sustains families and strengthens the regional economies.

About NTEC

Navajo Transitional Energy Company (NTEC) is a world-class, diversified energy company with a unique purpose and vision. Established by the Navajo Nation to exercise sovereignty over its abundant natural resources, NTEC has grown rapidly and now has a sizeable and successful portfolio of mining, energy generation, and helium assets. NTEC is committed to achieving multi-generational, clean energy solutions that ensure the continued prosperity of the Navajo Nation while providing essential power to the entire Southwest and beyond.

NTEC is a leader in safety and reclamation. The company was recently recognized with the 2026 National Mine Safety and Health Training Award from the Interstate Mining Compact Commission (IMCC), alongside the 2024 and 2022 Sentinels of Safety award from the National Mining Association, the Safety Award for Large Surface Mine from the Rocky Mountain Coal Institute, and the National Award for Excellence in Surface Mining Reclamation from the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement in 2024, 2022, and 2020.

SOURCE Navajo Transitional Energy Company