NTEC's Cordero Rojo Mine Receives National and State Reclamation Awards

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Wyo., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Navajo Transitional Energy Company, LLC (NTEC) announced that its Cordero Rojo Mine received multiple honors recognizing excellence in mine reclamation and environmental stewardship from the United States' Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) and the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).

OSMRE Mine Tour

NTEC's Cordero Rojo Mine was awarded both the 2025 Excellence in Surface Coal Mining Reclamation National Award and the OSMRE Good Neighbor Award. The National Award is presented to a coal mining company for achieving the most exemplary mine reclamation in the country, while the Good Neighbor Award recognizes mine operators for working with surrounding landowners and communities during mining and reclamation activities. The OSMRE awards were presented during a visit to the mine by Deputy Secretary of the Interior Kate MacGregor and Acting Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals and OSMRE Director Lanny Erdos.

Cordero Rojo was also awarded the 2026 Excellence in Mining Reclamation Award from the DEQ. This award is given annually to Wyoming coal and noncoal mine operators who show exceptional achievement in a specific area of mine reclamation or in overall reclamation performance.

The national awards recognize Cordero Rojo's long-term commitment to restoring mined lands and the collaborative approach the mine takes to reclamation. During 2024, the Cordero Rojo workforce completed 1,145 acres of regraded backfill, 1,114 acres of topsoil laydown, and 528 acres of permanent seeding, completing reclamation in five major areas throughout the mine. Reclamation efforts connected separate established reclamation parcels into larger contiguous areas of reclaimed land, four of which now exceed 1,000 acres. Nearly all members of the workforce were involved in the reclamation process, contributing a wide range of perspectives and ingenuity to create a permanent, stable landscape that meets post-mining land use objectives.

"What these awards really recognize is the workforce behind them. We take pride in building land that supports grazing, wildlife, and long-term use for the community, using methods that have proven to work while staying open to better ways when they make sense. The results speak for themselves, and they come from the skill, experience, and practical innovation we bring to the job every day," said Gretchen Anderson, Environmental Manager, NTEC.

"These awards reflect the dedication and expertise of our employees and reclamation team," said Vern Lund, CEO, NTEC. "We are honored to be recognized by both state and federal regulators for work that demonstrates our commitment to responsible mining, environmental stewardship, and creating lasting value for the communities where we operate. Our team is honored to receive these awards."

The Good Neighbor Award also recognizes Cordero Rojo's commitment to collaboration and innovation. Mine staff worked with researchers at the University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources to develop test plots evaluating the use of coal char as a soil amendment. The project includes multiple application rates and control plots that will continue to be monitored to determine whether coal char can provide a viable alternative use for coal while supporting reclamation success.

The Wyoming DEQ award specifically recognizes Cordero Rojo's success in establishing native and adaptable tree species on reclaimed lands. The project has demonstrated that thoughtful, science-based reclamation practices can support long-term vegetation growth and contribute to diverse, sustainable post-mining landscapes.

The national OSMRE awards highlight both the quality of reclamation completed at the operation and the mine's commitment to being a strong partner to neighboring landowners, communities, and stakeholders. Together, the honors underscore the importance of collaboration among industry, regulators, and local communities in achieving successful reclamation outcomes.

NTEC remains committed to advancing reclamation practices that restore productive landscapes and support wildlife habitat. The company views environmental stewardship as an essential part of its mission to create long-term value for the Navajo Nation and the communities where it operates.

About Navajo Transitional Energy Company, LLC (NTEC)

Navajo Transitional Energy Company, LLC is a Navajo Nation-owned energy company with mining operations in Arizona, Montana, New Mexico, and Wyoming, and NTEC is a co-owner of the Four Corners Power Plant located within the Navajo Nation. NTEC is committed to supporting the Navajo Nation through employment, community investment, and educational opportunity. Learn more at navenergy.com.

SOURCE Navajo Transitional Energy Company