NTEC Expands Navajo Sun Power! Program with Nine New Home Solar Installations, Advancing Energy Access Across Navajo Nation

FARMINGTON, N.M., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Navajo Transitional Energy Company, LLC (NTEC) today announced the addition of nine new home solar installations under its Navajo Sun Power! Home Solar Installation Project, continuing the program's mission to bring reliable, first-time electricity access to homes across the Navajo Nation. With these additional nine homes, the program continues to demonstrate measurable progress in addressing longstanding and historical electrification gaps within the Navajo Nation.

The Navajo Sun Power! program is a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to deliver reliable, off-grid solar power to households that would otherwise remain without access to electricity. For many participating families, these installations represent the first opportunity to power essential daily needs, from refrigeration and heating, to water access and medical devices, without reliance on generators.

"This program is about more than infrastructure—it's about improving quality of life and creating opportunity," said Andy Hawkins, Community Relations Senior Manager. "Each installation brings us closer to ensuring that Navajo families have access to the essential services the rest of America often takes for granted."

The program highlights a successful public-private partnership between NTEC and the U.S. Department of Energy. Through this collaboration, federal funding is paired with NTEC's operational leadership and investment.

The initial installations in Monument Valley provide clear proof of delivery, demonstrating that the program is not only viable, but already producing results. Due to geographic and regulatory constraints, particularly in areas like Monument Valley, homes cannot connect to traditional transmission infrastructure, and solar represents the most feasible path to electrification.

Beyond delivering power, the program also unlocks additional opportunities for participating households. Following installation, NTEC works with families to connect them to complementary government programs that support critical home improvements, including access to running water from water cistern systems and the installation of first-time family bathrooms.

With a defined five-year plan, full system cost coverage for participants, and measurable annual milestones, Navajo Sun Power! is designed to be both scalable and accountable, offering a model for how targeted investment can address persistent infrastructure challenges in underserved communities. The Sun Power! systems are the full property of the homeowner and NTEC makes no profit from the installation of the systems.

As the program expands, NTEC continues to position itself at the forefront of innovative, community-driven energy solutions, ensuring that the Navajo people not only benefit, but also lead in addressing energy challenges.

About Navajo Transitional Energy Company, LLC (NTEC)

Navajo Transitional Energy Company, LLC is a Navajo Nation-owned energy company with mining operations in Arizona, Montana, New Mexico, and Wyoming, and NTEC is a co-owner of the Four Corners Power Plant located within the Navajo Nation. NTEC is committed to supporting the Navajo Nation through employment, community investment, and educational opportunity. Learn more at navenergy.com.

SOURCE Navajo Transitional Energy Company