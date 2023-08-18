Navamedic ASA - Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

Navamedic ASA

18 Aug, 2023, 06:50 ET

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published earlier today, on 18 August 2023 by Navamedic ASA (the "Company" or "Navamedic"), regarding the board of directors' resolution to increase the Company's share capital with NOK 92,500 by the issuance of 125,000 new shares, in order to facilitate the settlement of exercise of 125,000 share options in the Company.

The following primary insiders have today exercised share options:

Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO of Navamedic, has today, on August 18 2023, exercised 25,000 share options in the Company under her options agreement from 2020 and subscribed for 25,000 new shares in the Company. Following the option exercise and subscription of the new shares, Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen holds 691 668 shares and 280,000 options in the Company.

Lars Hjarrand, CFO of Navamedic, has today, on August 18 2023, exercised 25,000 share options in the Company under his option agreements from 2019 and subscribed for 25,000 new shares in the Company. Following the option exercise and subscription of the new shares, Lars Hjarrand holds 285,882 shares and 250,000 options in the Company.

Astrid Bratvedt, CSO of Navamedic, has today, on August 18 2023, exercised 75,000 share options in the Company under her option agreements from 2020 and subscribed for 75,000 new shares in the Company. Following the option exercise and subscription of the new shares, Astrid Bratvedt holds 602,000 shares and 200,000 options in the Company.

Please refer to the attached notification of trading for further details.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17619/3819752/2235769.pdf

Notification of trade by primary insider - Navamedic ASA

SOURCE Navamedic ASA

NAVAMEDIC ASA: Resolution to increase the share capital in connection with exercise of employee options

Navamedic ASA: Significant growth across the business

