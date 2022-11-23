Navamedic ASA acquires innovative antibiotic product for hospital use in the Nordic region

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navamedic has signed an agreement with its partner InfoRLife SA (subsidiary of ACS Dobfar S.p.A.) which will expand Navamedic's portfolio of antibiotics for hospital use. Under the agreement, Navamedic acquires the rights and Marketing Authorizations for the unique Clindamycin ready-to-administer bags developed and manufactured by InfoRLife AS. Navamedic already markets Clindamycin in traditional ampoules as part of the large portfolio of antibiotics acquired from ACS Dobfar in 2020. The innovative ready-to-use product will thus complement this portfolio.

Clindamycin is a well-established antibiotic used in treatment of severe infections, including staphylococcal bone and joint infections, chronic sinusitis and infections of the lower respiratory tract. The primary benefits of this ready-to-use packaging are a reduction in medication errors, the reduced risk of contamination, storage at ambient temperature, as well as nurse time saving and a reduction of waste.

"With our efficient market access and strong local competence we launch and strive to enhance the value of products and brands, and this acquisition demonstrates how we continue to build assets of owned products. Over the recent months we have made a string of new product launches, partnerships and acquisitions, all bringing us closer to our NOK 1 billion revenue target in the mid- to long-term," says Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO of Navamedic ASA.

The Clindamycin ready-to-administer bags have been on the market in Norway, Sweden and Denmark since 2020 under the label of Villerton (owned by ACS Dobfar), mainly being sold through national and regional hospital tenders. The transfer of the marketing authorizations will be initiated within short and the product is expected to be on the market under the Navamedic label from early 2023.

About Navamedic ASA:

Navamedic ASA is a Nordic pharma company and reliable provider of high-quality products, delivered to hospitals and through pharmacies, meeting the specific needs of patients and consumers by leveraging its highly scalable market access platform, leading category competence and local knowledge. Navamedic is present in all the Nordic countries, the Baltics and Benelux, with sales representation in the UK and Greece. Navamedic is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: NAVA).

SOURCE Navamedic ASA