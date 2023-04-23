Navamedic ASA: Amended cash offer to acquire Sensidose AB and acquisition of shares in Sensidose AB

OSLO, Norway, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navamedic ASA (OSE: NAVA), a Nordic pharma company and provider of high-quality products to hospitals and pharmacies, has today amended its cash offer to acquire all shares in Sensidose AB (the "Offer") and at the same time agreed to purchase 6,837,016 shares in Sensidose AB representing 57.2% of the outstanding shares. The Sensidose shares are currently listed on Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden.

Navamedic ASA ("Navamedic") has today amended its Offer to SEK 8.00 per share in Sensidose AB ("Sensidose") representing a total purchase price of approximately SEK 96 million for all the outstanding shares in Sensidose. The Offer has at the same time been declared unconditional and the acceptance period for the Offer has been extended with 2 weeks (expiring on 8 May 2023).

Navamedic has also entered into unconditional agreements to acquire 6,837,016 shares in Sensidose (including shares tendered in the Offer), representing 57.2% of the outstanding shares, at a purchase price of SEK 8.00 per share.

For further information about the Offer, please see the attached press release regarding the amended Offer.

Carnegie Investment Bank is acting as financial advisor to Navamedic. Roschier Advokatbyrå AB and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS are acting as legal advisors to Navamedic. First House AS is acting as communications and IR advisor to Navamedic.

About Navamedic ASA

Navamedic ASA is a Nordic pharma company and reliable provider of high-quality products, delivered to hospitals and through pharmacies, meeting the specific needs of patients and consumers by leveraging its highly scalable market access platform, leading category competence and local knowledge. Navamedic is present in all the Nordic countries, the Baltics and Benelux, with sales representation in the UK and Greece. Navamedic is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: NAVA). For more information, please visit www.navamedic.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through Newsweb by Lars Hjarrand at 13.10 hrs CEST on 22 April 2023.

