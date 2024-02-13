Navamedic ASA: Invitation to 2023 4th quarter presentation

News provided by

CISION AB

13 Feb, 2024, 02:15 ET

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Navamedic ASA (OSE: Nava) will be presenting its fourth quarter 2023 results on Thursday, February 15, 2024. The presentation will be held at Dronning Eufemias gate 16 in Oslo and the event will start at 08.30 CET. A link to the webcast and the presentation will be available through the Navamedic web site on the following link: https://navamedic.com/investors/financial-results/ 

For further information, please contact:
Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO, +47 951 78 680 E-mail: [email protected]
Lars Hjarrand, CFO, +47 917 62 842 E-mail: [email protected] 

About Navamedic:

Navamedic ASA is a full-service provider of high-quality healthcare products to hospitals and pharmacies. Navamedic meets the specific medical needs of patients and consumers by leveraging its highly scalable market access platform, leading category competence and local knowledge. Navamedic is present in all the Nordic countries, the Baltics and Benelux, with sales representation in the UK and Greece. Navamedic is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: NAVA). For more information, please visit www.navamedic.com 

