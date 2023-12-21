Navamedic ASA: Renewed contract signed with Vitaflo International Limited

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navamedic ASA (OSE: NAVA), a Nordic pharma company and reliable provider of high-quality products to hospitals and pharmacies, today announces it has renewed its contract with Vitaflo International Limited (Vitaflo International), granting Navamedic the exclusive rights to market and distribute Vitaflo International's medical nutrition products across the Nordic region for an additional five years.

This agreement follows a longstanding partnership between Navamedic and Vitaflo International, dating back to 2005. Vitaflo International's medical nutrition products make up Navamedic's IEM (inborn error of metabolism) products and are part of the Hospital segment.

"We are thrilled to have renewed the contract with Vitaflo International, which underpins the strength of Navamedic's marketing and distribution channels in the Nordics. The medical nutrition product portfolio represents one of Navamedic's key product offerings to our customers in the Nordics, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration and partnership with Vitaflo International," commented Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO of Navamedic.

For further information, please contact:

Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO, Navamedic

Mobile: +47 951 78 680

E-mail: [email protected]

Lars Hjarrand, CFO, Navamedic

Mobile: +47 917 62 842

E-mail: [email protected]

About Navamedic

Navamedic ASA is a full-service provider of high-quality healthcare products to hospitals and pharmacies. Navamedic meets the specific medical needs of patients and consumers by leveraging its highly scalable market access platform, leading category competence and local knowledge. Navamedic is present in all the Nordic countries, the Baltics and Benelux, with sales representation in the UK and Greece. Navamedic is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: NAVA). For more information, please visit Navamedic.com.