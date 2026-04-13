NAVAN, INC. (NASDAQ: NAVN) CLASS ACTION DEADLINE APPROACHING: Berger Montague Advises Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action by April 24, 2026

PHILADELPHIA, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN) ("Navan" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Navan shares during the period from October 28, 2025 through February 23, 2026 (the "Class Period"), including in or traceable to the Company's October 2025 initial public offering ("IPO").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Navan securities during the Class Period may, no later than April 24, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., Navan provides AI-powered booking and expense reporting software for business travelers, helping companies manage travel and associated costs efficiently.

The investigation centers on allegations that Navan's IPO documents failed to disclose increased sales and marketing expenses, which negatively impacted the Company's financial performance. By the commencement of the lawsuit, Navan shares had fallen to $9.01 per share, a decline of over 60% from the IPO price of $25 per share.

If you are a Navan investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague