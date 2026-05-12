Navanta Named a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace

GRAFTON, Wis., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Navanta, the technology and services partner for community financial institutions, today announced that it has been named a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace. The national recognition reflects Navanta's commitment to building a high performing, purpose-driven culture while delivering unified solutions across IT services, core banking systems, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, and advice.

The Top Workplaces award recognizes organizations with 150 or more employees that have built standout cultures grounded in engagement, listening, and trust. Navanta earned its place among this year's honorees from a field of more than 40,500 organizations invited to participate. Recipients are celebrated for their commitment to employee voice, meaningful connection, and cultivating environments where people can thrive. USA TODAY featured the 2026 winners online and at the National Awards Summit in Nashville.

"It is a privilege to be recognized as a Top Workplace by USA Today, especially because it comes directly from our people," said Eric Jones, President and CEO of Navanta. "What makes Navanta special is our team. Our people show up every day committed to each other, to our clients, and to the community banking mission. We have been intentional about building a culture where our team can do meaningful work and grow, and this recognition tells me we are delivering on that commitment."

Winners are determined entirely by direct, confidential employee feedback gathered through surveys administered by Energage, the HR research and technology firm that has powered the Top Workplaces program since 2006. Rankings are calculated from how employees rate their organization across Energage's Workplace Experience Themes, research-backed indicators that correlate with high-performing companies.

"Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization's credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition — it's proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today's competitive market."

This recognition as a 2026 USA Today Top Workplace reinforces Navanta's commitment to a culture grounded in purpose, where we empower our people and community bankers to thrive together.

About Navanta

Navanta is the trusted technology and services partner for community financial institutions, unifying systems, security, cloud infrastructure, and support into one seamless, purpose-built experience. With more than 35 years of banking expertise and a deep belief in the community banking mission, Navanta helps institutions simplify complexity, reduce risk, and strengthen daily operations. From managed IT with Bankers Private Cloud® to core banking, cybersecurity, advisory, and CRM, Navanta delivers solutions with heart, soul, and extraordinary service. Go Bankers, Go.™ For more information, visit navanta.com or contact York Public Relations.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE Navanta