Navatar Brings Together GDPR Compliance Experts for Private Funds Industry in Upcoming Virtual Roundtable

To help provide greater compliance certainty, Navatar has recruited two of the industry's leading thinkers on GDPR: Clifford Chance's Daniel Silver and Corgentum Consulting's Jason Scharfman. The two will join Navatar as part of a roundtable conversation that will interpret GDPR requirements and policies from a private funds compliance context on March 28th at 1pm (EDT).

https://www.navatargroup.com/upcoming-webinars/virtual-roundtable-crossing-the-gdpr-finish-line-as-a-private-fund-manager

Specific talking points include:

How GPs on both sides of the Atlantic should approach GDPR

Compliance traps unique to the private funds community

Cloud considerations: What to expect from your outside IT partners

Designing GDPR policies and procedures as an investment manager

Private equity, real estate, venture capital, hedge fund, debt and other private fund managers in search of GDPR guidance from an industry perspective are encouraged to attend.

ABOUT NAVATAR

Navatar (@navatargroup) is a premier platform for alternative assets and investment banking firms. It is used by hundreds of private equity funds, M&A boutiques, hedge funds, real estate funds, venture capital firms, corporate development groups, wealth managers, private placement and other financial services companies. Navatar's platform transforms the front office – marketing, investor relations, business development, deal management, deal execution, among other functions.

For more information on Navatar products, including platforms for Private Equity, M&A and Corporate Development, go to: https://www.navatargroup.com/products

