Navatar Brings Together GDPR Compliance Experts for Private Funds Industry in Upcoming Virtual Roundtable

NEW YORK, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU law on data protection, is causing consternation in the private funds industry. While a growing library of GDPR compliance resources are becoming available, many requirements including appointing a general data protection officer and handling client information are difficult to interpret from the perspective of a private fund manager. GPs have only until May 25th to figure it out.
To help provide greater compliance certainty, Navatar has recruited two of the industry's leading thinkers on GDPR: Clifford Chance's Daniel Silver and Corgentum Consulting's Jason Scharfman. The two will join Navatar as part of a roundtable conversation that will interpret GDPR requirements and policies from a private funds compliance context on March 28th at 1pm (EDT).
https://www.navatargroup.com/upcoming-webinars/virtual-roundtable-crossing-the-gdpr-finish-line-as-a-private-fund-manager
Specific talking points include:
- How GPs on both sides of the Atlantic should approach GDPR
- Compliance traps unique to the private funds community
- Cloud considerations: What to expect from your outside IT partners
- Designing GDPR policies and procedures as an investment manager
Private equity, real estate, venture capital, hedge fund, debt and other private fund managers in search of GDPR guidance from an industry perspective are encouraged to attend.
ABOUT NAVATAR
Navatar (@navatargroup) is a premier platform for alternative assets and investment banking firms. It is used by hundreds of private equity funds, M&A boutiques, hedge funds, real estate funds, venture capital firms, corporate development groups, wealth managers, private placement and other financial services companies. Navatar's platform transforms the front office – marketing, investor relations, business development, deal management, deal execution, among other functions.
For more information on Navatar products, including platforms for Private Equity, M&A and Corporate Development, go to: https://www.navatargroup.com/products
