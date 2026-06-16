NAVEE Recognised with Multiple Awards at London Design Awards for Design and Innovation

LONDON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The official winners of the 2026 London Design Awards have been announced. As a global brand dedicated to intelligent outdoor mobility, NAVEE has been recognised at the London Design Awards among entries from around the world, across its e-scooter and smart golf trolley product lines. Specifically, the NAVEE ST5 series scooter received the Platinum Award, while the remaining models received Gold Awards.

NAVEE secures multiple honours at the 2026 London Design Awards, including Platinum and Gold distinctions.

Hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the London Design Awards is a global design competition recognised across the design and creative industries. The awards employ a double-blind judging process, with a panel comprising leading designers, product engineers and sustainability experts from around the world.It is widely regarded as a benchmark for evaluating excellence in product design and overall quality.

Scooter Lineup Recognised with Multiple Awards at London Design Awards, Highlighting Advancements in Micro-mobility Design

NAVEE's flagship electric scooter lineup comprises a range of award-winning models, spanning applications from premium mobility use cases to daily urban commuting. Each product incorporates distinct design and engineering features, reflecting the brand's continued focus on product performance and system-level innovation.

NAVEE ST5 Series | London Design PLATINUM AWARD

The NAVEE ST5 series won the Platinum Award, the highest recognition of the competition. It features an elegant black-and-gold color scheme, where black establishes a futuristic, technology-driven aesthetic, while gold accents add exquisite styling and brand recognition. Its silhouette balances fluid lines and sharp edges, creating a dynamic visual appeal. A 3.5-inch smart TFT display is seamlessly integrated into the handlebar via a floating design, enabling natural human-machine interaction.

In terms of performance, the ST5 series is equipped with a 1650W peak power motor, delivering strong climbing capability to handle up to 95% of urban slopes, with a top speed of 40 km/h. Its 85km maximum range has obtained official certification from TÜV Rheinland. The upgraded Damping Arm™ suspension system inherits the signature inverted C-shaped structure of the ST series, bringing superior riding comfort, enhanced support and extended durability. Supported by a triple braking system including front and rear disc brakes plus EABS, as well as the TCS traction control system, the scooter effectively absorbs road vibrations and ensures stable and safe rides. Additional practical features such as Apple Find My support, Bluetooth keyless unlocking, 6W automatic sensing lights and customizable energy recovery system make the ST5 series a reliable companion for urban mobility.

NAVEE UT5 Series | London Design GOLD AWARD

The NAVEE UT5 series redefines electric scooters with supercar-inspired aesthetics, perfectly blending dynamic driving pleasure with daily practicality. Its aerodynamic profile, wide wheel arches and racing-inspired details create a powerful and sporty stance. A low centre-of-gravity architecture and wide wheel track, combined with a high-performance dual-suspension system, deliver exceptional riding stability. An integrated reinforced front tube functions as a carrying handle when folded, while also working seamlessly with a steel cable lock for secure parking and convenient portability. By translating supercar-inspired design into urban mobility, the UT5 makes everyday commuting more engaging and dynamic.

NAVEE XT5 Series | London Design GOLD AWARD

Designed for multi-scenario mobility with bold mech-inspired styling, the NAVEE XT5 series features a striking red, black and silver color scheme that highlights its rugged off-road character. The body is constructed from high-strength SPCC T1.5 automotive-grade carbon steel, with key impact areas reinforced by alloy materials for enhanced durability. Powered by dual 2200W motors, it reaches a top speed of 45 km/h and a maximum range of up to 110 km. The front and rear double-arm spring-damper suspension and 12-inch tubeless off-road tires, together with a triple braking system (dual oil disc brakes + EABS), ensure stability and safety on complex terrains. Supported by NAVEE Flash Charge technology, the XT5 series fully meets the demands of outdoor off-road exploration.

Two Smart Golf Trolleys Win Gold Awards, Balancing Design and Functionality

In the premium golf equipment segment, NAVEE has developed products designed specifically for golf applications. Two of its smart golf trolleys won Gold Awards, establishing a benchmark for design and performance in the segment.

NAVEE Eagle F1 | London Design GOLD AWARD

Inspired by Formula 1 race cars, the NAVEE Eagle F1 redefines the design of traditional bulky golf trolleys with sleek aerodynamic contours. It features an all-in-one intelligent interactive system supporting three control modes: automatic AI following, gesture control and voice control. Coupled with the AI active obstacle avoidance system, the trolley acts like a personal caddy, following users autonomously and allowing golfers to focus entirely on their swings.

Powered by dual 250W brushless motors and a 280Wh high-capacity lithium battery, it operates smoothly and quietly, with enough power to support a full 36-hole golf round without range concerns. Combining stunning appearance, advanced technology, reliable performance and comprehensive safety features, the Eagle F1 shapes the future of premium intelligent golf trolleys.

NAVEE Eagle L1 | London Design GOLD AWARD

The NAVEE Eagle L1 is a lightweight golf trolley crafted for quality-focused veteran golfers. Its minimalist flowing lines and premium metallic finish present a sculptural modern look. The frame adopts 25mm titanium alloy tubes to balance structural strength and light weight, while full-carbon dual-spoke wheels with custom treads ensure stable movement on grass, concrete and other surfaces.

Equipped with an industry-leading 48V high-voltage electric drive platform, it achieves higher energy efficiency and lower power consumption compared with conventional low-voltage systems, running with near-silent operation to create a quiet and premium golfing atmosphere. The ergonomically designed handle with delicate metallic texture delivers an excellent tactile experience, creating a perfect combination of technical sophistication and high-end design.

Building on Recognition to Expand a Global Intellignent Outdoor Mobility Ecosystem

These accolades from the London Design Awards reflects NAVEE's consistent pursuit of excellence. The brand has also preciously received a range of internationally recognised design honors, including the German iF Design Award, Red Dot Design Award, MUSE Awards, French Design Award and Italy A' Design Award. The latest London Design Awards across two product lines further underscore NAVEE's leading strength in original industrial design, core technological innovation and user experience optimization.

Building on these achievements, NAVEE will continue to deepen its presence in the global intelligent outdoor mobility industry. Leveraging its in-house three-electric system (battery, motor and electronic control) and intelligent algorithms, the brand will advance the development of next-generation products. Notably, NAVEE WaveFly 5X, the world's first consumer-grade Wing-in-Ground craft, has successfully completed its maiden flight. This milestone extends NAVEE's "Beyond the Move" concept from land to water. Going forward, NAVEE will continue to expand its product portfolio andtechnological capabilities, and advance its global development in the intelligent outdoor mobility.

About NAVEE

Founded in 2021, NAVEE is a global intelligent outdoor mobility brand redefining how people move across everyday life and beyond. By integrating technology, forward-thinking design, and style, NAVEE is committed to navigating the infinite possibilities for the future of mobility. Rooted in this mission, NAVEE has evolved from an electric scooter brand into a technology company spanning land, water, and air mobility ecosystems.

Today, NAVEE products are trusted by riders across more than 60 countries and regions worldwide, including Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Its expanding product portfolio includes high-performance electric scooters, e-bikes, Wing-in-Ground craft, E-golf push carts, and exoskeleton robotics - every designed to deliver a reliable, sustainable, and effortless all-scenario mobility experience.

Contact:

Xinyue Hu

NAVEE PR manager

[email protected]

SOURCE NAVEE