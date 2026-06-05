NAVEE Debuts Consumer-Grade Wing-in-Ground Craft with Global Maiden Flight, Expanding Its Mobility Ecosystem

SUZHOU, China, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVEE, a global intelligent outdoor mobility brand, debuted the WaveFly 5X, the world's first consumer-grade wing-in-ground (WIG) craft. Flying at low altitude above the water's surface, the WaveFly 5X marks a new step in NAVEE's global mobility vision, extending its ecosystem beyond land transportation into a new category of low-altitude water mobility. The event also marked an important commercial milestone, with multiple distributors signing letters of intent to introduce the WaveFly 5X across key international markets.

The NAVEE WaveFly 5X successfully completes its global maiden flight.

At the debut event on Dong Taihu, NAVEE presented the WaveFly 5X to international media, strategic partners, industry experts, and mobility communities from North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. The craft completed a stable low-altitude skim flight and water-surface cruise, elevating NAVEE's five years of technology development into a new field of mobility.

According to Morgan Stanley, the global low-altitude economy is projected to exceed USD 2 trillion by 2030 and continue expanding rapidly over the next decade. Within such fast-emerging market, water-surface flight stands out as a highly promising application — yet one that has long lacked products built for broader everyday access. The WaveFly 5X is NAVEE's answer to that gap: a consumer-oriented WIG craft designed to make personal water-surface flight more accessible and turn low-altitude, water-based travel into a new mobility option for more users.

Built with a dual tandem-wing structure and an aerospace-grade carbon fiber body, WaveFly 5X uses ground effect technology to operate above water without a traditional runway. It reaches speeds of up to 85 km/h, supports a maximum load of 140 kg, and delivers up to 80 km of range.

"Mobility innovation should not be limited by terrain or conventional transportation categories," said Lu Jian, President of NAVEE. "WaveFly 5X marks an important step in bringing water-based, low-altitude mobility for personal use. As NAVEE continues to expand its mobility platform, we remain focused on building intelligent products that help people move and explore more freely."

The WaveFly 5X debut represents a new milestone in NAVEE's intelligent mobility journey, as the company builds a connected ecosystem across ground, water, and air. Moving beyond traditional mobility boundaries, NAVEE will continue to explore new forms of intelligent transportation that give users greater freedom in how they move, commute, and experience the world.

Safety Notice: Filmed in a controlled environment. Do not attempt. Always follow local laws and ride responsibly.

SOURCE NAVEE