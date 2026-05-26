NAVEE Takes Home Five Gold and One Silver at the 2026 NY Product Design Awards

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global intelligent outdoor mobility brand NAVEE has secured five Gold Awards and one Silver Award at the 2026 NY Product Design Awards, which this year carries the theme "Innovate for Tomorrow," reflecting a forward-thinking perspective on design and innovation. Design is ultimately about improving how people experience everyday living — a principle at the heart of the NY Product Design Awards. Against this backdrop, NAVEE's award-winning electric scooter and e-golf push cart lineup was recognized for its focus on next-generation outdoor mobility, industrial design excellence, and user-centered innovation.

NAVEE secured five gold awards and one silver award across its electric scooter and e-golf push cart lineup.

The NY Product Design Gold Awards went to the NAVEE UT5, NT5 and ST5 electric scooter series, along with the Eagle F1 and Eagle L1 E-golf push cart series. The NAVEE XT5 series received a Silver Award, underscoring NAVEE's growing influence across both urban mobility ecosystem and premium outdoor lifestyle categories.

The NY Product Design Awards, organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), is one of the most established benchmarks in global product design, with nearly two decades of history. Judged by an international panel of leading designers, creative directors, and industry experts, evaluating entries through a blind judging process across four criteria: aesthetics, innovation, functionality, and user and societal impact. Widely regarded as a mark of excellence in industrial design, the awards recognize products that set new standards in creativity, performance, and real-world usability.

A Dominant Showing in the E-Scooter Segment

NAVEE UT5 series is the first electric scooter to fully translate supercar-inspired styling into its design, striking a balance between dynamic performance and everyday usability. Rather than simply borrowing automotive cues, it adopts a ground-up design approach shaped by an aerodynamic profile, wide-body stance, and racing-inspired detailing. Its low, streamlined profile is finished with high-gloss metallic surfaces, giving it a strong and eye-catching look.

Beyond its design language, the UT5 series features a low center of gravity and wide-track layout, along with a dual hydraulic suspension system for better stability and comfort. Together, these elements create a more stable, responsive, and refined urban riding experience.

NAVEE NT5 Series redefines the off-road electric scooter with a balance of rugged styling, riding comfort, and modular expansion. Inspired by mech aesthetics, its sharp all-metal body lines and expandable rear fender create a bold yet refined presence. The metal frame with silver-red delivers a strong sense of mechanical power and futuristic design.

Up to 85 km range with NavUltrange™ technology reduces charging interruptions while delivering reliable performance even in low temperatures. Equipped with 150 mm ground clearance and 80mm width off road tread tires, the NT5 Series confidently handle rough roads, curbs, and uneven terrain. A reinforced frame, optimized geometry, and front dual telescopic and rear damping arm suspension system provide steadier handling, better control, and a more stable ride under heavy loads.

The NAVEE ST5 series is designed for efficient urban commuting with a sporty, modern look, combining strong performance with everyday practicality. It features a black-and-gold design, where black brings a clean, tech-focused feel and gold adds a refined accent, along with a body shaped by smooth curves and sharp lines. A 3.5-inch smart TFT display and handlebar adopt a floating design, integrating user interaction into the overall structure.

Powered by a peak 1650W motor, the ST5 series delivers a 28% incline capability, a top speed of 40 km/h with responsive acceleration, and a TÜV Rheinland-certified range of up to 85 km. For comfort, it is equipped with an upgraded Dual Damping Arm™ suspension system enhancing stability, support, and durability. Safety features include a triple braking system (front disc, rear disc, and EABS) and TCS traction control, ensuring stable performance across diverse urban conditions. Additional functions such as Apple Find My support, Bluetooth keyless unlocking, and app-controlled energy recovery further enhance everyday usability, positioning the ST5 series as a reliable companion for city travel.

The NAVEE XT5 series features a rugged, mech-inspired design paired with dual-motor all-wheel drive, balancing off-road capability with everyday urban usability. Drawing inspiration from heavy-duty mecha and all-terrain vehicles, it adopts a bold red-and-black design that gives it a strong off-road presence.

Powered by dual 2200W motors, the XT5 reaches speeds of up to 45 km/h with a maximum range of 110 km. For stability and control, it comes with front and rear double-arm spring-damper suspension, 12-inch tubeless off-road tires, and a triple braking system combining dual oil disc brakes with EABS, ensuring reliable performance on rough terrain. NAVEE Flash Charge technology further improves convenience across different riding scenarios.

A Breakthrough in Premium E-Golf Push Carts

NAVEE Eagle F1 is an intelligent golf push cart inspired by Formula 1 design. It moves away from the bulky, mechanical look of traditional carts and is instead shaped by aerodynamics, with a streamlined, forward-leaning body that makes speed part of its visual identity.

It features an advanced intelligent system with AI auto-follow, gesture control, and voice control, along with active obstacle avoidance. In use, it behaves like a personal smart caddie that follows you automatically, keeping your hands free so you can stay fully focused on your game. Powered by dual 250W motors and a 280Wh battery, it delivers stable, quiet performance and supports a full 36-hole round on a single charge. Blending design, intelligence, and performance, the Eagle F1 redefines the premium intelligent golf push cart experience.

NAVEE Eagle L1 is a lightweight golf push cart designed for experienced players who value quality and convenience. It features a clean, minimalist design with smooth lines and a metallic finish that gives it a modern, sculpted appearance. Built with a 25mm titanium frame, it is both strong and lightweight, while carbon-fiber wheels with custom tread patterns ensure stable performance across grass and paved surfaces.

The Eagle L1 is powered by an industry-first 48V high-voltage drive system, delivering higher efficiency, lower energy consumption, and near-silent operation compared to traditional systems. This creates a quieter and more refined on-course experience. With an ergonomic handle and carefully refined details, the Eagle L1 combines practical performance with a premium, well-crafted feel.

Defining Effortless Intelligent Outdoor Mobility Living

This latest win marks an exceptional period for NAVEE's core product lineup. Prior to this recognition, NAVEE had already received major international design awards, including the iF Design Award, Red Dot Design Award, MUSE Design Awards, French Design Award, and Italy A' Design Award & Competition. Together, these achievements further underscore NAVEE's expanding global presence in intelligent outdoor mobility.

Looking ahead, NAVEE continues to evolve its vision for intelligent outdoor mobility, expanding across land, water, and sky with next-generation technologies and future-ready products. The upcoming WaveFly 5X — the world's first consumer-grade crewed waterborne aircraft — marks a new frontier in personal mobility, extending "Beyond the Move" into entirely new environments and enabling seamless experiences across commuting, exploration, and water travel. Through continuous expansion of its product portfolio, ongoing technological advancement, and accelerated global growth, NAVEE is shaping a more connected, intelligent, and unlimited outdoor mobility ecosystem.

CONTACT:

Gia Wang

PR Manager, NAVEE

[email protected]

SOURCE NAVEE