NAVEE Teams Up with Target to Debut S40 and V40i Electric Scooters

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVEE is excited to announce a significant milestone in its global expansion journey, as it partners with renowned North American retailer Target to bring the highly anticipated NAVEE S40 and V40i electric scooters to its stores. This collaboration not only marks NAVEE's entry into the North American retail market, but also showcases its rapid growth and increasing influence in the electric mobility sector.

NAVEE S40 E-Scooter Specifications

Fresh off winning the prestigious 2024 Red Dot and iF Design Awards, the NAVEE S40 is poised to redefine urban commuting. As part of its mission to "Navigate the infinite possibilities for the future of mobility," NAVEE is committed to providing eco-friendly, high-quality transportation solutions that meet the needs of modern urban dwellers.

Why the NAVEE S40 is the Perfect Ride

The NAVEE S40, inspired by the Tesla Cybertruck, blends advanced technology with powerful performance. Featuring a 700W motor, ShockMaster™ dual swingarm suspension, and a 25-mile range, it's ideal for both urban and off-road use. This award-winning, stylish yet practical scooter is perfect for daily commutes.

Introducing the NAVEE V40i

The new V40i complements the S40 with its focus on convenience and user-friendliness. Lighter and designed for ease, it targets a female audience and those preferring a less cumbersome option. With a 25-mile range and compact design, the V40i offers excellent maneuverability, making it an ideal urban commuting solution tailored for Target's diverse customer base.

Looking Ahead

With NAVEE celebrating its three-year anniversary in September 2024, the company can proudly announce that its global user base has surpassed 200,000. With a presence in over 30 countries and regions, NAVEE has become the preferred choice for urban commuters seeking reliable, efficient, and stylish mobility solutions. This growth is underpinned by significant investments in research and development, with 70% of its workforce dedicated to innovation and 30% of its budget allocated to advancing technologies.

The partnership with Target signifies NAVEE's commitment to accessibility and convenience, allowing consumers to experience the S40 and V40i firsthand. Both models are available in Target stores now.

This exciting launch marks a significant step forward for NAVEE in its mission to transform urban mobility, and we invite everyone to join us on this journey toward a more sustainable and stylish future.

For more information, please visit https://naveetech.us/

For after-sales service, please reach out to us at [email protected]

Target links: https://www.target.com/p/navee-v40i-electric-scooter-black/-/A-91520024#lnk=sametab

https://www.target.com/p/navee-s40-electric-scooter-black/-/A-91520023#lnk=sametab

