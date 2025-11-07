NAVEE Unveils G5 Series Electric Scooter: A Smarter, Safer, and More Stylish Way to Move Through the City

EL MONTE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVEE, a fast-growing leader in electric mobility, today announced the launch of its all-new G5 Series Electric Scooter, featuring the G5, G5 Pro, and G5 Max, designed to deliver a more connected, more stable, and more inspiring commuting experience.

G5 Max - Moving through the city

The G5 Series Electric Scooter showcases a futuristic diamond-cut frame paired with intelligent control systems and advanced suspension technology, combining modern aesthetics with precision engineering. Prices start at $549.99 for G5, $599.99 for G5 Pro, and $699.99 for G5 Max. The Max model is now available on NAVEE's official online store, while other models will be gradually launched on the store and Amazon.

"With the G5 Series, we set out to redefine urban riding," said Loong, Product Manager at NAVEE. "Every detail was designed to make riding smarter, safer, and more enjoyable."

The G5 Series features NAVEE's Advanced Traction Control System (TCS) for enhanced grip on wet or uneven surfaces, combined with dual suspension and 10-inch tubeless tires for a smooth and confident ride. The dual-braking system and IPX5 water resistance further ensure safety in all conditions.

Built with automotive-grade QSTE 420 high-strength steel, each scooter has passed static load tests supporting over 2,205 lbs (1,000 kg), demonstrating exceptional structural integrity and long-term durability.

In terms of range reliability, all G5 models were tested at 77°F(25°C) with a 165 lbs(75 kg) rider, traveling at an average speed of 9 mph(15 km/h) on flat pavement. Under these conditions, the G5 Max achieves up to 44 miles of range, offering dependable performance for daily commutes and longer weekend rides alike.

The G5 Max also brings a new level of intelligence to electric mobility with features such as Bluetooth proximity unlock, Apple Find My integration, and smart energy recovery, allowing riders to enjoy both performance and peace of mind on every journey.

Looking ahead, NAVEE plans to expand its intelligent ecosystem with more connected mobility solutions, integrating data, sustainability, and rider experience to shape the future of green transportation.

About NAVEE

NAVEE is a leading brand in electric mobility, recognized for its industry-leading suspension technology, and as the fastest-growing new brand in sales, delivering products with cutting-edge design and sustainability. Discover how NAVEE is shaping the next generation of smart urban mobility at https://naveetech.us/.

SOURCE NAVEE