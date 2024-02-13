NAVEGA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS CAROL GREVE-PHILIPS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER

Early-Stage Gene Therapy Company Expands Leadership Team Following Strong Preclinical Data

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Navega Therapeutics, a privately-held early-stage pharmaceutical company developing epigenetic gene therapies, today announced the appointment of Carol Greve-Philips as Chief Business Officer.

Ms. Greve-Philips brings 35 years of business development expertise to Navega as the company pursues development and commercialization agreements for its lead program, NT-Z001—an epigenetic gene therapy modulating SCN9A (Nav1.7). She has led negotiations for collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions for biotech companies specializing in rare disease and gene therapy. Her deal portfolio includes transactions for Genzyme, Spark Therapeutics, Quad Technologies, and AbFero.

"Navega is thrilled to welcome Carol to our leadership team," said CEO Dr. Ana Moreno. "To date, we have gone from proof-of-concept to clinical-stage candidate selection via our AI-enabled epigenetic gene therapy platform, with the support of the NIH and CIRM. Carol's deep industry experience and drive make her uniquely qualified to accelerate our pace of development."

Navega's lead program, NT-Z001, is a de-immunized epigenetic therapy that addresses a gain-of-function mutation in the validated gene SCN9A (Nav1.7). NT-Z001 is being developed for the treatment of chronic pain associated with rare diseases such as small fiber neuropathy and primary erythromelalgia.

"Navega's commitment to bringing a non-opioid treatment of chronic pain with an AI-enabled gene therapy platform and their notable progress to date made this a compelling opportunity for me," Ms. Greve-Philips commented. "I'm delighted to join Navega's leadership and look forward to working with the team to advance the development of NT-Z001."

ABOUT NAVEGA THERAPEUTICS
Navega Therapeutics, LLC is a privately-held, early-stage pharmaceutical company developing gene therapy for the treatment of chronic pain associated with rare diseases such as small fiber neuropathy and primary erythromelalgia. Navega's lead program, NT-Z001, is a de-immunized epigenetic therapy that addresses a gain-of-function mutation in the validated gene SCN9A (Nav1.7). Additional programs in the pipeline include a mutation-agnostic approach to treat retinitis pigmentosa and a disease-modifying treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. Our technology is in-licensed from UC San Diego and was developed by Founders CEO Ana Moreno, PhD, CSO Fernando Aleman, PhD and Professor Prashant Mali of UCSD. Navega Therapeutics, LLC is based in San Diego, CA.

