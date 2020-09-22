NavePoint Introduces 9U, 12U and 15U Portable Rolling Network Racks for Maximum Portability of Servers, Network, Telecom and A/V Equipment

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NavePoint, a manufacturer of reliable IT and A/V infrastructure components for contractors, installers, service providers and resellers, announces the introduction of Portable Rolling Network Racks to their existing network racks and cabinets product line. The functional design allows maximum portability with swiveling casters, that can be locked when the unit is in place, and built-in side handles that are conveniently located towards the top of the rack for easy transport when needed.

The Portable Rolling Network Racks can support up to 110 lbs. of standard 19-inch rack mount servers and networking equipment. The racks include adjustable rails to accommodate depths ranging from 2.5 to 22.6-inches, in 1.5-inch increments. Rack-mount spaces are clearly marked and numbered to ease installation and get your project done right. Perforated ventilation on the top and bottom sides helps cool your networking equipment. Top and bottom cable management slots put a priority on keeping the workspace and equipment neat, organized, and accessible.

The open frame design allows airflow and great overall access to the front and rear of equipment for installation, servicing, and cable management.

"The portable rolling network racks are versatile, offering a great solution for many applications where the mobility of equipment is necessary to interface with other equipment within the environment. NavePoint's functional design sets us apart from the competition by offering adjustable depth rack rails that are more durable and useful than fixed rails that are incorporated as part of the structure. Our portable rack designs also offer ease of transport with handles that are easy to grab." Evan Schoenberg, President, NavePoint.

The portable rolling network racks are available in 9U, 12U and 15U configurations. Made from durable high-quality 1.5mm cold rolled steel construction in a classic black powder coated finish. The Portable Rolling Rack comes flat packed and is easy to assemble with included hardware, 12 x M6 Cage Nuts; 12 x M6 Screws; 12 x Plastic Washers; 4 x Casters (2 with brakes).

The racks are compliant with: CE, DIN 41494, EIA/ECA-310-E, IEC-60297-3-100, RoHS. Bulk pricing is available along with free standard shipping when ordering from www.navepoint.com.



Founded in 2008, NavePoint is a manufacturer of reliable IT and A/V infrastructure components for applications including data centers, IT infrastructures, security, equipment rooms and telecom. We offer an in-depth product line of network equipment racks and cabinets, cables and adapters, rack shelves and accessories. Our mission is to consistently meet or exceed customer expectations through design and manufacturing of reliable IT and A/V infrastructure solutions that enable installations to be on time, on budget and on point. www.navepoint.com

Erin Hankforth

Director of Marketing

Ph: 224-998-3578

Email: [email protected]

www.navepoint.com

SOURCE Navepoint

