NavePoint Introduces a Line of Hinged Open Frame Wall-Mount Racks to Their Existing Swing Gate Product Family that Provides Easy Access to Rack-Mounted Equipment, from All Sides

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NavePoint, a manufacturer of reliable IT and A/V infrastructure components for contractors, installers, service providers and resellers, announces the introduction of Hinged Open-Frame Wall-Mount Network Racks to their existing Swing Gate Racks product line. The open frame racks incorporate a rear hinged design that enables the entire frame to swing away from the wall for easy access to equipment and cabling during installation and maintenance.

NavePoint Hinged Open Frame Wall-Mount Network Rack employs a hinged rack design with a rear swing frame that opens to provide convenient access to the back end of standard 19" servers, A/V, network and telecom equipment in offices, network closets, retailers and classrooms.

The hinged wall-mount rack offers all the benefits of a standard 4-post open frame rack along with additional hinged design advantages. The rack ensures easy access to all sides of standard 19" servers, A/V, network and telecom equipment in offices, network closets, retailers, classrooms and other areas with limited floor space. When installing the rack, the symmetric design allows the swing frame hinge to be assembled on either side, allowing the rear door to open in the direction that works best for the build. The open 4-post rack design allows for maximum airflow which helps keep equipment cooler, resulting in efficient operation and longer life.

"It's exciting to release new products at the start of 2021 and to continue our expansion of the swing gate rack product line. These wall-mount racks offer a modern convenience enabling customers to install and service equipment more effectively and efficiently from all sides. We will continue to launch new products this year that focus on solutions that deliver continued quality, reliability and value." Evan Schoenberg, President, NavePoint.

The hinged network racks are available in 9U, 12U, 15U configurations in 22-inch depths. Made from durable high-quality 1.5mm cold rolled steel construction in a classic black powder coated finish. Fixed rack rails are cage nut style, and clearly marked and numbered, for a quick and organized installation. All assembly, wall and equipment mounting hardware is included for hassle-free installation. The racks are compliant with: CE, DIN 41494, EIA/ECA-310-E, IEC-60297-3-100, RoHS. Bulk pricing is available along with free standard shipping when ordering from www.navepoint.com.

Founded in 2008, NavePoint is a manufacturer of reliable IT and A/V infrastructure components for applications including data centers, IT infrastructures, security, equipment rooms and telecom. We offer an in-depth product line of network equipment racks and cabinets, cables and adapters, rack shelves and accessories. Our mission is to consistently meet or exceed customer expectations through design and manufacturing of reliable IT and A/V infrastructure solutions that enable installations to be on time, on budget and on point. www.navepoint.com

