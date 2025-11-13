NAVER D2SF-backed RebuilderAI, a 3D Modeling AI Startup, Raises Pre-Series A Funding from ASICS Ventures and Others

Following CES Innovation Award and TOP 100 Global Startup Selection, RebuilderAI Expands International Partnerships with ASICS and Saudi Arabia

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVER D2SF–backed RebuilderAI (CEO JeongHyeon Kim), a startup specializing in 3D modeling AI technology, announced on the 12th that it has raised KRW 4.5 billion in its Pre-Series A funding round. Investors in this round include ASICS Ventures, the CVC arm of Japan's ASICS Corporation, alongside Medici Investment, IBK Capital, and Korea Credit Guarantee Fund. NAVER D2SF made its first institutional investment in RebuilderAI shortly after its establishment.

RebuilderAI has developed a proprietary AI engine that automatically converts 2D images into realistic 3D data. The company first launched "VRIN 3D," enabling users to easily create high-quality 3D content by simply scanning products with a smartphone. This year, RebuilderAI released "VRING:ON," an integrated solution that automatically generates everything from 3D models to manufacturing patterns and CAD data from simple sketch images, reflecting the latest design trends. VRING:ON won the CES 2026 Innovation Award in both the Fashion Tech and AI categories, recognized for bridging the gap between digital design and physical manufacturing.

RebuilderAI has developed an agent-based AI design system that automatically generates precise parametric 3D data for footwear design and sole structure simulation. The system's strength lies in its ability to produce sophisticated data tailored to specific materials and manufacturing methods. This technology secured investment from ASICS Ventures and led to a software licensing agreement. RebuilderAI's global business is expanding rapidly, with an AI technology partnership for furniture design and manufacturing processes in Saudi Arabia, as well as a USD 1 million software customization and licensing deal with an ODM factory in Hong Kong.

"This funding round validates our AI technology on the global stage," said JeongHyeon Kim, CEO of RebuilderAI. "Partnering with global brands like ASICS, in particular, marks a significant milestone that demonstrates the real-world value of AI technology in manufacturing." Kim added, "Our integrated solution—automating everything from design sketches to manufacturing data—can dramatically shorten product development cycles and reduce costs. We plan to expand beyond commerce sectors like footwear and furniture into diverse industries requiring 3D design capabilities."

RebuilderAI was recently selected as one of TOP 100 Global Startups at the Entrepreneurship World Cup 2025, gaining recognition for its technological capabilities on the global stage. RebuilderAI is also conducting joint industry-academia-research projects with KAIST, Dankook University, and Jeonbuk National University to connect AI-generated 3D data with actual manufacturing. The company continues advancing future technologies through participation in production system development combining 3D printing and robotic textile spraying capabilities.

