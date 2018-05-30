"Our strategic cooperation is expanding, due to our successful delivery of sustainable sales, profit gains and operational advantages for this client ever since they started working with Navetti and the very first version of what is now Navetti PricePoint™", says Andreas Westling, Navetti CEO. "This also means that this client represents some of the most experienced- and therefore also the most sophisticated - users of our technology. I am especially proud of the confidence they have placed in our software, and in Navetti as their pricing solution."

The customer will extend the scope currently managed within Navetti PricePoint™, with a focus on the modules Navetti PriceManagement™, Navetti MarketManagement™ and Navetti PerformanceManagement™, for the pricing and price optimization of over 1 million articles across its entire customer offering. As part of the new project, Navetti has configured two Navetti Apps, one covering local/central price compliance and one that integrates their customer service center into new product development. This is a typical example of how Navetti's app-based user environment, thanks to its modular architecture, can be deployed quickly and efficiently to create customer-specific solutions. For more information go to www.navetti.com

Kelly Mae Spicer

Marketing Manager

+46-76-012-12-11

kelly-mae.spicer@navetti.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/navetti/r/navetti-expands-its-cooperation-with-world-leading-mining-and-drilling-equipment-company,c2535121

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/navetti-expands-its-cooperation-with-world-leading-mining-and-drilling-equipment-company-300656332.html

SOURCE Navetti

Related Links

http://www.navetti.com

