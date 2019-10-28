NAVEX Global announces upgrade to Lockpath Risk Management platform

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockpath , a NAVEX Global® Company, and a leading provider of integrated risk management solutions, today announced the release of Keylight 5.3. The newest update to the award-winning Keylight Platform increases the efficiency of the assessment capabilities that help identify vulnerabilities and manage risk.

In this update, Keylight 5.3 provides a more intuitive user experience. This continues to build upon the platform's technical performance to increase efficiency and ease-of-use, which further supports customer's risk management efforts.

"Keylight 5.3 re-establishes our priority of providing one of the most streamlined and intuitive integrated risk management platforms available," said Chris Goodwin, Lockpath Co-founder and NAVEX Global VP of IRM Technology. "With these updates, our customers will know they are well-equipped for the challenges of risk management."

In addition, Keylight 5.3 delivers an improved assessment delegation process, providing increased collaboration for an easier, more efficient risk management process.

"We continually evolve Keylight to provide our customers with the insights and flexibility they need to address and resolve any type of risk that comes their way," said Chris Caldwell, Lockpath's Co-founder and NAVEX Global VP of IRM Strategy. "Keylight 5.3 is another example of our commitment to our customers and to the success of their risk management efforts."

Keylight brings visibility to risks frequently managed in disparate sources. It aggregates internal data points from all corners of the organization, as well as from assessments, audits, authoritative sources and external systems. By having everything centralized, correlated and connected, the platform enables organizations to see dependencies and to make smarter business decisions.

Keylight 5.3 is currently available to all cloud and on-premise customers. To learn more about Lockpath and the Keylight Platform, visit lockpath.com .

