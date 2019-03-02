NAVGTR adds to War of Awards race

AUSTIN, Texas, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WAR OF AWARDS – Winners have been announced for the NAVGTR Awards in key categories affecting the War of Awards.

Art Direction, Contemporary

Gris - WINNER

Art Direction, Period Influence

Red Dead Redemption 2 - WINNER

Design, New IP

Hollow Knight - WINNER

Performance in a Comedy, Lead

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion – John DiMaggio as "Jake" - WINNER

Performance in a Comedy, Supporting

Lego DC Super-Villains – Tara Strong as "Harley Quinn" - WINNER

Performance in a Drama, Supporting

Marvel's Spider-Man – Laura Bailey as "Mary Jane" - WINNER

Performance in a Sports Game

FIFA 19 – Adetomiwa Edun - WINNER

Sound Mixing in Virtual Reality

Beat Saber - WINNER

Use of Sound, Franchise

Shadow of the Tomb Raider - WINNER

Use of Sound, New IP

Detroit: Become Human - WINNER

Writing in a Comedy

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise - WINNER

Possible nominees for War of Awards now includes (with more coming soon):

ART + GRAPHICS

God of War (Golden Joysticks, DICE, NAVGTR)

Return of the Obra Dinn (Game Awards)

Gris (NAVGTR)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (NAVGTR)



AUDIO

God of War (Golden Joysticks, DICE)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Game Awards)

Beat Saber (NAVGTR)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (NAVGTR)

Detroit: Become Human (NAVGTR)

CHARACTER/PERFORMER

Detroit: Become Human – Connor (Golden Joysticks)

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Arthur Morgan (Game Awards)

God of War – Kratos (DICE, NAVGTR)

Marvel's Spider-Man – Mary Jane (NAVGTR)

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion – Jake (NAVGTR)

Lego DC Super-Villains – Harley Quinn (NAVGTR)

FIFA 19 – Adetomiwa Edun (NAVGTR)

GAME DESIGN

God of War (DICE, NAVGTR)

Hollow Knight (NAVGTR)

STORY

God of War (Golden Joysticks, DICE, NAVGTR)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Game Awards)

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise (NAVGTR)

MULTIPLAYER

Monster Hunter: World (Golden Joysticks)

Fortnite (Golden Joysticks, Game Awards, DICE)



GAME OF THE YEAR

Fortnite (Golden Joysticks)

God of War (Game Awards, DICE, NAVGTR)



Fans can make and track predictions at:

https://warofawards.org/industry-awards-vote/

PAX East 2019 attendees can determine the final results by joining the live caucus to cast the competition's deciding votes. This year's "War of Awards" show will take place on March 30th at 7:30 p.m. in the Dragonfly Theatre (room 253) inside the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Those not attending in person can watch the caucus on the official PAX East 2019 live stream.

ABOUT WAR OF AWARDS®:

"War of Awards®" is a campaign and event designed to engage the entire gaming population in the otherwise elite horse race of video game awards season.

Each organization's award serves as a "play-off," with winners advancing to the fan-made "SuperBowl" known as the live debate "caucus," where supporters anoint the best of the season's winners.

War of Awards® will be carried on the official PAX East 2019 live stream. Season updates will be announced on Discord below.

https://discord.gg/d3eGcP8

http://warofawards.org

Press Kit: https://bit.ly/2SHrO0w

