NAVGTR adds to War of Awards race
Mar 14, 2019, 11:47 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WAR OF AWARDS – Winners have been announced for the NAVGTR Awards in key categories affecting the War of Awards.
Art Direction, Contemporary
Gris - WINNER
Art Direction, Period Influence
Red Dead Redemption 2 - WINNER
Design, New IP
Hollow Knight - WINNER
Performance in a Comedy, Lead
Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion – John DiMaggio as "Jake" - WINNER
Performance in a Comedy, Supporting
Lego DC Super-Villains – Tara Strong as "Harley Quinn" - WINNER
Performance in a Drama, Supporting
Marvel's Spider-Man – Laura Bailey as "Mary Jane" - WINNER
Performance in a Sports Game
FIFA 19 – Adetomiwa Edun - WINNER
Sound Mixing in Virtual Reality
Beat Saber - WINNER
Use of Sound, Franchise
Shadow of the Tomb Raider - WINNER
Use of Sound, New IP
Detroit: Become Human - WINNER
Writing in a Comedy
Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise - WINNER
Possible nominees for War of Awards now includes (with more coming soon):
ART + GRAPHICS
God of War (Golden Joysticks, DICE, NAVGTR)
Return of the Obra Dinn (Game Awards)
Gris (NAVGTR)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (NAVGTR)
AUDIO
God of War (Golden Joysticks, DICE)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Game Awards)
Beat Saber (NAVGTR)
Shadow of the Tomb Raider (NAVGTR)
Detroit: Become Human (NAVGTR)
CHARACTER/PERFORMER
Detroit: Become Human – Connor (Golden Joysticks)
Red Dead Redemption 2 – Arthur Morgan (Game Awards)
God of War – Kratos (DICE, NAVGTR)
Marvel's Spider-Man – Mary Jane (NAVGTR)
Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion – Jake (NAVGTR)
Lego DC Super-Villains – Harley Quinn (NAVGTR)
FIFA 19 – Adetomiwa Edun (NAVGTR)
GAME DESIGN
God of War (DICE, NAVGTR)
Hollow Knight (NAVGTR)
STORY
God of War (Golden Joysticks, DICE, NAVGTR)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Game Awards)
Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise (NAVGTR)
MULTIPLAYER
Monster Hunter: World (Golden Joysticks)
Fortnite (Golden Joysticks, Game Awards, DICE)
GAME OF THE YEAR
Fortnite (Golden Joysticks)
God of War (Game Awards, DICE, NAVGTR)
Fans can make and track predictions at:
https://warofawards.org/industry-awards-vote/
PAX East 2019 attendees can determine the final results by joining the live caucus to cast the competition's deciding votes. This year's "War of Awards" show will take place on March 30th at 7:30 p.m. in the Dragonfly Theatre (room 253) inside the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Those not attending in person can watch the caucus on the official PAX East 2019 live stream.
ABOUT WAR OF AWARDS®:
"War of Awards®" is a campaign and event designed to engage the entire gaming population in the otherwise elite horse race of video game awards season.
Each organization's award serves as a "play-off," with winners advancing to the fan-made "SuperBowl" known as the live debate "caucus," where supporters anoint the best of the season's winners.
War of Awards® will be carried on the official PAX East 2019 live stream. Season updates will be announced on Discord below.
