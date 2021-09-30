Navi Selected as Data Source for Latest MoffettNathanson Research Report on iPhone 13 Promotions

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navi (www.yournavi.com), an independent and unbiased wireless services marketplace, today announced it was selected as the data source for the next generation independent sell-side research boutique MoffettNathanson's latest report, U.S. Wireless: A Proprietary Deep Dive into iPhone 13 Promotions .

Navi aggregates information on service plans and new phone deals, using big data technology to analyze more than 3 million online phone prices daily, resulting from unique combinations of trade-in promotions, plan requirements, and other eligibility criteria from the top postpaid carriers, OEMs, and largest retailers. Navi's technology collects and curates all publicly advertised promotions that can be easily found on the carriers' websites. Navi's proprietary data makes it much easier for industry analysts, members of the media, and consumers to compare promotional offers across the market.

Navi's Phone Navigator service, launched in beta last month, uses this extensive phone pricing and promotional data to help consumers find the best prices available on phones that meet their unique needs, all in one place and with a simple-to-use interface. Phone Navigator also allows consumers to track prices for specific phone models and opt-in to be automatically notified when relevant deals change.

About Navi

Navi is an independent and unbiased US wireless services marketplace. Founded by industry veterans, Navi offers consumers the most comprehensive, easy-to-use, and rewarding wireless experience. Its flagship products include Phone Navigator, which helps consumers find the right phone at the best price, and Plan Navigator, which matches consumers with the best plan for their needs. For more information, please visit www.yournavi.com.

