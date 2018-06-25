NaviCom International Investment to Open New Office in Singapore During 2018

HONG KONG, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NaviCom International Investment is pleased to announce that its application for a Capital Markets Services (CMS) License has been approved by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Under the Securities and Futures Act, Singapore, the CMS License provides NaviCom with the opportunity to offer accredited investors with fund management activities as an extension of its existing platform.

Opening of Singapore office during 2018

Under the terms of the License and Monetary Authority of Singapore regulations, NaviCom International Investment's services will be limited to investors whose net-assets are valued above SGD$ 2M or whose annual income exceeds SGD$ 300,000.

As the company looks to enhance its presence throughout the Asia-Pacific region, management of the Singapore based office will be selected from NaviCom's existing executive team, who will connect a global network of specialists from the firm's New York and Hong Kong office locations. Operations of the Singapore office are expected to commence towards the end of 2018.

"Launching our new office in Singapore presents us with a compelling opportunity to enhance our platform throughout the Asia-Pacific region. As a major financial center, Singapore is recognized for its quality governance controls over a well-developed capital market and financial system. We view this as a highly important attribute as we continue to develop an alternative investment platform to serve a client base of global investors," said Alistair Mitchell, Chairman, NaviCom International Investment.

"We will continue to build upon our relationships in Singapore to provide family office and trust management services in this highly efficient jurisdiction. The benefits presented by Singapore's stable financial system will attract the interest of families who are looking to preserve wealth under the favorable terms presented by the trust incorporation and legal processes in place," added Mr. Mitchell.

NaviCom International Investment will release further details on its Singapore office once the plan for operations is more firmly established.

NaviCom International Investment

NaviCom International Investment is an independent provider of alternative investment solutions and comprehensive wealth management services. The company was established in 2008 to help private investors, families and institutional clients address the increasing challenges faced under the evolving investment landscape.

