Navidence Raises Seed Funding from Nina Capital and Grand Ventures to Bring Clarity to Real-World Data-Driven Clinical Research

AURORA, Colo., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Navidence, a technology company focused on defining health data and supporting researchers in study design, today announced it has completed its Series Seed preferred funding round, co-led by Grand Ventures (Grand Rapids, Michigan) and Nina Capital (Barcelona, Spain).

The life sciences industry is increasingly embracing ethically obtained health data, or real-world data (RWD), but determining which RWD is appropriate for specific research use cases, such as clinical trials, remains hampered by tedious, manual processes that burden research teams.

Founded in 2022, Navidence offers AI-native technology and professional services that make it radically easier to design and deploy clinical research studies using RWD. The company's platform develops Computable Operational Definitions (CODefs)—standardized, human and computer readable definitions of key study elements—creating a bridge between clinical healthcare and research while providing the consistency, precision, efficiency, and trust demanded by regulatory agencies.

"There's an enormous opportunity to make real-world data more usable and trustworthy," said Aaron Kamauu, CEO and co-founder of Navidence. "With this funding, we're advancing tools that directly reduce burdens on research teams, making the work—from protocol creation to study execution—more efficient and quickly aligning stakeholders throughout the process."

RWD plays an increasingly significant role in how therapies are developed, evaluated, and used, but researchers often struggle with fragmented and inconsistent definitions—the basic building blocks of data science. Navidence's approach combines technology, curated CODef libraries, and expert services so teams can more confidently design studies, agnostically and objectively selecting fit-for-purpose RWD.

"As real-world data becomes increasingly central to drug development and regulatory decision-making, the industry needs more than access to data—it needs clarity, consistency, and trust in how that data is defined and used," said James Hill, Partner at Grand Ventures. "Navidence is building foundational infrastructure that helps life sciences teams translate complex, fragmented healthcare data into standardized, computable definitions that can be reused and trusted across studies. Their combination of software and thought-leading domain expertise is deeply embedded in customer workflows, and we believe it positions Navidence to become core infrastructure for RWD-driven research."

"At Nina Capital, we back companies that solve fundamental bottlenecks in healthcare through meaningful innovation," said Sebastian Anastassiou, Partner and Head of Investments at Nina Capital. "Navidence is providing the essential 'Rosetta Stone' for real-world data, transforming disparate health information into standardized, computable evidence. By bridging the gap between clinical care and rigorous research, they aren't just improving study design—they're building the infrastructure necessary to make RWD-driven research a global standard."

About Grand Ventures

Grand Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm that invests in high-growth companies across sectors including digital health, Fintech, and DevOps. The firm partners with founding teams in the U.S. and beyond to help them scale category-defining technologies.

About Nina Capital

Nina Capital is a European venture capital firm based in Barcelona that invests in early-stage health technology companies at the intersection of data, computing, and life sciences. The firm backs founders around the world building technology-enabled solutions to address critical healthcare needs, deploying pre-seed and seed capital to fuel their growth.

About Navidence

Navidence is a technology company that helps healthcare and life sciences organizations design and assess the use of real-world data in clinical research studies and clinical trials. Through its platform and Computable Operational Definitions (CODefs), Navidence enables consistent, transparent, and reproducible analysis of complex real-world data to support smarter research and better patient outcomes.

