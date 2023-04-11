Naviga Recruiting Announces RPO Partnership with Lockstep Technology Group to Accelerate Hiring and Growth Plans

Companies around the globe seek a strategic recruiting arm to outsource their talent acquisition systems and processes as a high-impact solution.

TAMPA, Fla., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Naviga's Recruiting Process Outsourcing (RPO) solutions are designed to help our employers solve their talent acquisition resource and process challenges on a larger scale. For 21 years, Naviga has accelerated growth for hundreds of employers ranging from Start-up, Growth Phase, Small Business, Mid-Market, Enterprise, Private Equity, Venture Capital, and Global Business Entry.

Lockstep Technology Group, based in Atlanta, GA, has recently acquired two complementary businesses; BridgeTek Solutions, based in Piedmont, SC, and Transformyx, based in Baton Rouge, LA. As Lockstep manages the typical transformative changes after these acquisitions, they have identified a strong need to outsource their talent acquisition systems and hiring processes.

Lockstep has made use of Naviga's various recruitment services throughout the years to hire many positions, including Vice Presidents of Sales, Senior Vice President of Professional Services, Project Management, and Account Executives. Now in hyper-growth mode, Lockstep signed with Naviga as their exclusive RPO solutions provider to outsource, manage, streamline, and improve a sizable portion of their internal recruitment process.

"We have been using Naviga as a retained search firm for some time and found their processes are thoughtful and comprehensive. When it was clear our growth required us to add new talent to the organization, we asked them to be our recruiting arm, knowing they would tailor a model that would consider our needs and business practices. They will bring structure to our talent acquisition systems, processes, and overall approach when hiring and growing the business. We are thrilled to have them as our partner," says Mahendran Jawaharlal, CEO of Lockstep Technology Group.

Companies of all sizes rely on their internal HR teams to find and recruit top talent, but this can be a significant undertaking when a business is transforming and growing rapidly. To manage this adversity, more and more companies are seeking an outsourced recruiting solution that can take on the daily 'heavy-lifting' to source, recruit, interview, hire, and onboard top talent.

"Aligning ourselves with Lockstep Technology Group has created an opportunity to build structure around their talent acquisition department while identifying and recruiting top talent and ultimately decreasing the time it takes to fill open positions," says Kathleen Steffey, CEO of Naviga Recruiting & Executive Search.

Outsourcing recruiting tasks to a third party can drive down the cost of hiring, increase the quality of candidates, and increase efficiency and compliance when filling open positions. With a dedicated RPO resource team, a heightened focus on your company's core values, vision, and mission can be accomplished.

For more information on Naviga's RPO Services, visit www.navigarecruiting.com

ABOUT NAVIGA RECRUITING & EXECUTIVE SEARCH

Naviga Recruiting & Executive Search is a professional and service-oriented provider of Executive, Sales, Marketing, and Operations recruiting services offering temp staffing, direct-hire, executive search, and RPO solutions for employers worldwide.

SOURCE Naviga Recruiting & Executive Search