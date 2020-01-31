Navigant Ranked Best in KLAS for Strategy, Growth, and Consolidation Consulting and Value-Based Care Consulting

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigant, a Guidehouse company, has been recognized as Best in KLAS for its services and software solutions in a pair of categories. According to the 2020 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report, Navigant is ranked as the top performer in both the Strategy, Growth, and Consolidation Consulting category and in the Value-Based Care Consulting category.

"Providers and payers demand better performance, usability, and interoperability from their vendor partners every year," said Adam Gale, president of KLAS. "Best in KLAS winners set the standard of excellence in their market segment. Earning a Best in KLAS award should both excite and humble the recipients. It serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from the winning vendors."

The Best in KLAS designation is reserved for vendor solutions that lead the software and services market segments with the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations. To determine these rankings, KLAS utilizes both performance data and customer satisfaction ratings gathered in interviews with healthcare executives across the country.

"It's always thrilling to hear that we're consistently exceeding our clients' expectations in helping them strategically advance their value-based care, growth, and overall performance goals," said David Zito, Guidehouse partner and Commercial Healthcare segment leader. "This recognition is a true reflection of our employees' depth of local market and national knowledge, accessibility and engagement, and commitment to excellence."

Following are comments submitted by Navigant clients to KLAS regarding the firm's value-based care and strategy, growth, and consolidation consulting solutions:

"To be able to discuss any kind of scenario with Navigant and have their industry knowledge immediately available to us is critical. Navigant's teams aren't fluffy; they are deep and very accessible."

"Navigant gives us a national view of what is happening and how we can implement things and customize them to our market."

"Navigant has an incredible depth of knowledge not only in the managed care and value-based care spaces but also in other critical areas that could help other health systems and provider groups."

"I have never worked with a company that was so engaging and continued to meet expectations."

A December 2019 KLAS report rated Navigant as the top performer for consistently leading some of the most difficult value-based care transformation projects for highly-complex clients. In addition, Navigant has received Best in KLAS Awards for Revenue Cycle Outsourcing (2017, 2018, and 2019) and Extended Business Office Services (2012, 2013, and 2015/2016).

Navigant's Healthcare segment is comprised of consultants, former provider administrators, clinicians, and other experts with decades of strategy, operational/clinical consulting, public health, managed services, revenue cycle management, and outsourcing experience. Professionals collaborate with hospitals and health systems, physician enterprises, payers, local and federal government, and life sciences entities, providing performance improvement and business process management solutions that help them meet quality and financial goals.

Navigant was acquired by Guidehouse, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital, in October 2019. Navigant will be rebranding itself as Guidehouse in April 2020.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit klasresearch.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges with a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change, technology-driven innovation, and significant regulatory pressure. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, we help clients create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington, DC, the company has more than 7,000 professionals in more than 50 locations. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

