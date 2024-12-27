NAVIGANTIS VASCO™ Robotic Platform Used with First Patients Enrolled in Neurovascular Study

MIAMI, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigantis Inc. announced today the first successful neurovascular clinical cases performed with its VASCO interventional robotic platform for patients suffering from neurovascular disorders.

"This achievement marks an important milestone in our mission to introduce the advantages of robotic procedures to the interventional neurovascular field," said Mor Dayan, CEO of Navigantis. "The VASCO robotic platform has the potential to redefine how we approach the most complex and time-sensitive neurovascular procedures, ultimately improving both patient outcomes and procedural efficiencies. This is one of the first steps towards enabling robotic telesurgery for stroke patients, which could dramatically reduce response times and enhance access to timely critical care."

The neurovascular interventional robotic clinical trial includes patients undergoing Diagnostic Cerebral Angiogram, Brain Tumor Embolization, and Mechanical Thrombectomy for Ischemic Stroke. This study is led by Prof. Dong Joon Kim, a pioneer in the robotic neurointerventional space and the Chairman of Radiology at Severance Hospital in Seoul, South Korea. "These first successful robotic cases are a major stepping stone towards treating more complex neurovascular diseases," said Prof. Kim.

This leap forward builds on Navigantis' earlier First-In-Human (FIH) in 2022, during which VASCO's previous generation was successfully used to perform robotic embolization of liver tumors.

Navigantis Inc. has developed an interventional robotic platform for a wide range of neurovascular procedures and indications, including Acute Ischemic Stroke.

*** The VASCO™ robotic platform is an investigational device and is currently undergoing clinical evaluation outside the United States. It is not approved for commercial use in any jurisdiction, including the United States. ***

