Navigara Launches the Performance Layer for Enterprise Engineering Teams and AI Tools Backed by $2.5M

The performance layer for modern engineering helps leaders prove whether AI tools actually improve performance and ROI

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineering teams have never shipped more code. Yet many leaders still can't answer the questions that matter most: Did output scale with headcount? Are vendors creating leverage or waste? Is AI accelerating delivery or just increasing activity?

Navigara

Recently, Navigara announced its official launch alongside a $2.5M seed round led by Inovo VC with participation from Rockaway Ventures and QQ Capital, bringing a new performance layer to modern engineering organizations. Navigara gives CTOs and engineering leaders a way to measure real outcomes across productivity, quality, alignment, and AI impact directly from development activity.

Co-founded by former CTO and engineer Jirka Bachel, Navigara was built around a simple principle: what you can't measure, you can't improve in the long term. After surviving a plane crash in 2023, Bachel rebuilt his life with the same discipline he applies to complex systems: measure what matters, eliminate guesswork, and focus on improvement. That mindset now underpins Navigara.

Engineering Changed. Measurement Didn't.

AI tools are now embedded across the software development lifecycle. Copilots write code. Review bots suggest fixes. Velocity appears to rise. But without historical baselines and objective comparisons, most teams still rely on instinct to judge whether AI is helping or hurting. Navigara addresses that gap by turning raw engineering execution into measurable performance insight.

The platform connects to GitHub, GitLab, Jira, and Linear, then translates engineering activity into three leadership-grade signals:

Direction: Align coding activity with strategic goals and business outcomes

Evaluate teams and outsourced vendors using consistent, objective metrics

Evaluate teams and outsourced vendors using consistent, objective metrics Reporting: Quantify AI impact with before-and-after baselines

Rather than tracking activity, Navigara focuses on outcomes, showing how work translates into delivery, quality, and business impact over time.

"AI changed how engineers work, but not how leaders measure performance," said Jirka Bachel, Founder and CEO of Navigara. "We built Navigara to replace assumptions with evidence. Not more dashboards, but clarity you can actually act on."

From Execution Data to Leadership Clarity

Unlike traditional engineering analytics tools, Navigara uses agentic analysis to understand the full context of engineering work. Each commit is evaluated for intent, ownership, and impact, then aggregated into system-level performance signals leaders can trust.

Early users report measurable improvements in delivery consistency and code quality. More importantly, teams can pinpoint where AI accelerates progress and where it introduces review load, rework, or structural waste.

"Navigara brought a new layer of trust into our engineering organization," said Viktor Stiskala, CTO of GTO Wizard. "We used to rely on meetings and opinions about progress. Now we use facts."

A New Category of Engineering Infrastructure

Inovo VC's investment reflects growing demand for objective performance measurement as AI becomes a permanent layer in software development. Navigara is deployed in customers' private cloud environments, ensuring full data sovereignty, read-only integrity, and zero code retention. The platform does not train models on customer data, making it suitable for high-compliance and enterprise environments.

"Navigara tackles one of the hardest problems in the AI economy: separating real performance gains from noise," said Matt Małysz, Partner at Inovo VC. "Jirka and his team built a system that treats engineering like a measurable discipline, not a matter of opinion. That's exactly what modern organizations need."

"Developer productivity is now a critical issue for almost every company. After the wave of AI adoption, it's time to distinguish what truly creates value from what companies spend unnecessarily. We were also impressed by the founder's ambition and his understanding that building a global company requires being personally present in the United States. Combining deep technical expertise with a clear vision for international growth is, in our view, a key prerequisite for success," says Petr Šmíd, General Partner at Rockaway Ventures.

About Navigara

Navigara is the performance layer for modern engineering, connecting GitHub, GitLab, Jira, and Linear to measure how engineering work translates into business outcomes, providing leaders with objective signals on team alignment, vendor performance, and AI tool impact. Co-founded in 2025 by Jirka Bachel, a former CTO and systems engineer, Navigara is headquartered in San Francisco with engineering operations in Prague. The company is backed by a $2.5M seed round led by Inovo VC with participation from Rockaway Ventures and QQ Capital. Navigara deploys in customers' private cloud environments with read-only access and zero code retention.

Build. Measure. Scale.

Learn more at navigara.com

Press: [email protected]

