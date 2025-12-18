Navigate Affordable Housing Partners Announces 2025 Navigate Gives Back Grant Recipients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigate Affordable Housing Partners is proud to announce its 2025 Navigate Gives Back Grant recipients, awarding nearly $5 million to nonprofit organizations across Alabama, Connecticut, Mississippi, and Virginia. This year's donations strengthen Navigate's commitment to supporting programs that promote housing stability, utility assistance, food security, and community revitalization. In 2025, Navigate expanded investments in organizations addressing these urgent needs to aid individuals and families experiencing instability.

"Each year, the need for stability grows, and so does our commitment to help," said Lisa McCarroll, CEO of Navigate Affordable Housing Partners. "Our nonprofit partners provide essential services that protect families, strengthen communities, and create pathways toward long-term well-being."

2025 grant allocations include:

$2.9 Million — Alabama

— Alabama $371,000 — Connecticut

— Connecticut $500,000 — Mississippi

— Mississippi $1.1 Million— Virginia

This year's awardees include programs providing utility assistance, home repairs for seniors, emergency rental support, and community-based food initiatives.

Renew Birmingham's Critical Utility and Home Repair Assistance Program will use funding to address urgent repairs—such as roof leaks, plumbing failures, and utility shut-off risks—in western Birmingham neighborhoods.

Rainbow Omega is enhancing programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, improving access to stable housing in Eastern Alabama.

In Virginia, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and other regional partners are expanding access to nutritious meals through mobile grocery services, meal delivery, and enhanced pantry operations.

Funding will support Connecticut Foodshare's "Equitable Hunger Solutions," a year-round program thoughtfully designed to ensure the safe, efficient, and equitable distribution of food to those in need.

The Mississippi Housing Partnership will use the grant not only to offer critical needs of rent and utility support for very-low and low income households. It will also provide hotel stays for homeless families/individuals.

"This kind of support bolsters our capacity to meet the growing need for food assistance across our communities and strengthens our ability to serve families with dignity and efficiency," said Jason Jakubowski, President & CEO, Connecticut Foodshare.

Through the Navigate Gives Back program, Navigate uplifts organizations making measurable impacts in their communities. By investing in housing stability services, utility support, food access, emergency repairs, and community well-being, Navigate continues its mission to empower people, strengthen neighborhoods, and expand access to opportunity.

"It's not just about paying their bills. It is about protecting people. Thanks to Navigate Gives Back, we are able to serve this community," said Dr. Alisha Castro-Ellington, Executive Director of the Help to Others (H2o) Foundation.

For more information about the Navigate Gives Back program and the full list of 2025 grant recipients, please visit NavigateHousing.com.

