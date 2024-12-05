Navigate Announces $4.7 Million in Grants to Support Families in Need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigate Affordable Housing Partners is proud to announce its 2024 Navigate Gives Back Grant recipients, providing a total of $4.7 million in charitable funding to support vital nonprofit organizations across Alabama, Connecticut, Mississippi, and Virginia. This year's funding represents a significant increase of $1 million over last year's contribution, allowing us to expand our support for nonprofits addressing critical needs such as rental assistance, housing stability, food insecurity, and utility support.

The allocations for 2024 are as follows:

$2,850,538 : Alabama

$500,000 : Connecticut

$700,000 : Mississippi

$686,000 : Virginia

Among the organizations receiving funding this year are Feed More, Shelby Emergency Assistance, and The Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants. These nonprofits are making a substantial impact by fighting food insecurity and providing emergency rental and utility assistance in the communities they serve.

"As the cost of living continues to rise, low-income families in our communities face immense challenges," said Lisa McCarroll, CEO of Navigate Affordable Housing Partners. "We are honored to support organizations that provide essential services to help these families overcome barriers to stability and well-being. Our increased funding reflects our commitment to addressing critical issues like food security, safe housing, and utility assistance."

The Navigate Gives Back program funds organizations making a substantial difference in communities where Navigate operates. In addition to supporting housing and rental assistance, the 2024 grants will also fund emergency shelter initiatives and other vital resources. By investing in these key areas, Navigate reinforces its mission to empower communities through strategic partnerships and impactful support.

For more information about the Navigate Gives Back program and a complete list of grant recipients, please visit www.NavigateHousing.com.

SOURCE Navigate Affordable Housing Partners