Navigate BioPharma Services, Inc. announces collaboration with RareCyte, Inc. to provide enhanced spatial biology capabilities using the Orion™ Platform

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigate BioPharma Services, Inc., a specialty laboratory offering high-quality, innovative precision medicine solutions and bioanalytics for clinical development and diagnostic applications announces the launch of its new multiplex spatial biology assay services for rapid, whole-slide imaging and analysis of tissue sections at subcellular resolution. These assays utilize the Orion™ platform from RareCyte, Inc. and feature ready-to-run assay panels, as well as customization to serve multiple drug targets and therapeutic areas.

This collaboration aims to leverage the complementary expertise of both companies to provide end-to-end spatial biology services for pharmaceutical and clinical institutions worldwide. The RareCyte Orion™ platform has been used to understand a range of diseases, to elucidate highly prognostic biomarkers for diagnosis and to study the mechanism of action of neoadjuvant immune therapies. Navigate BioPharma provides years of experience in developing high-plex imaging assays and creating highly customized biomarker solutions for immuno-oncology and oncology clinical trials. The Orion platform enables Navigate BioPharma to expand the degree of customization and depth of biomarker data that can be assessed to inform clinical decisions.

Over the past years, Navigate BioPharma has developed and validated over 125 unique multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) assays. The new multiplex spatial biology service offerings enable an increased combination of biomarkers to be analyzed concurrently, providing a more holistic evaluation of the tumor microenvironment. "Using a one-shot stain and scan quantitation of up to twenty biomarkers simultaneously, as well as same-slide H&E imaging to support AI-driven drug discovery and development, the Orion™ platform further enhances our (Navigate's) robust mIF capabilities," said Jennifer Bourdeaux, Associate Director of Digital Pathology at Navigate BioPharma Services, Inc. With high sensitivity, a broad dynamic range and single-cell resolution to provide whole-slide data, Orion™ assays deliver insights for established drug targets and therapeutic candidate clinical trials alike.

Further enhancing the partnership, Navigate BioPharma provides their expertise in creating custom assays for specific research problems and for use in sponsor-led clinical trials as trusted member of RareCyte's Qualified Service Providers (QSPs). "Navigate BioPharma has the full support of RareCyte's scientists and engineers to ensure the highest quality of assay development, imaging, and analysis using the Orion platform," said Selena Larkin, Chief Commercial Officer of RareCyte, Inc.

RareCyte is an innovative precision biology company that develops technologies and end-to-end integrated platforms enabling advances in oncology, immuno-oncology, maternal-fetal health, and cell and gene therapy.

Navigate BioPharma Services, Inc., an independently operating subsidiary within the Novartis group of companies, is a leading provider of innovative biomarker and specialty bioanalytic solutions for clinical development and companion diagnostic applications. Over the past decade, Navigate BioPharma has built and developed its exclusive library of assays, methodologies, and biomarker solutions. The company has a proven track record of success in developing and validating assays for a wide range of therapeutic and diagnostic applications.

