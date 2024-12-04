NAVIGATE Building Solutions Announces New Kansas Office, Expanding Reach into Kansas and Kansas City Metro Markets

Strengthening Regional Presence with a New Kansas Office

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVIGATE Building Solutions is excited to announce the opening of its newest office in Overland Park, Kansas. This expansion marks a significant milestone in NAVIGATE's ongoing growth and underscores its commitment to providing high-quality Owner's Representative services throughout the Midwest. The new location enhances NAVIGATE's ability to deliver exceptional service while expanding its reach.

The decision to establish a presence in Kansas reflects NAVIGATE's strategic vision for growth. This new office enables the Kansas City team to provide more efficient, localized services to clients across the region, including both the state of Kansas and the broader Kansas City metropolitan area. By strengthening its local presence, NAVIGATE is well-positioned to support a growing client base with tailored solutions that address their unique project needs.

NAVIGATE is proud to already be working with a diverse range of municipal, K-12, federal, library, and senior living clients in the region. Current projects include partnerships with the Cities of Raytown, Odessa, and Pleasant Hill, as well as Lee's Summit R-7 School District, Cass County Public Library, and others. These projects highlight NAVIGATE's expertise and ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional results for clients with varied and complex project requirements.

"Our expansion into Kansas is a natural next step in our journey," says Todd Sweeney, Co-Founder. "We are excited to bring NAVIGATE's expertise to this growing market and look forward to helping our clients achieve success with their capital projects."

Delivering Excellence with NAVIGATE's Owner's Representative Services

NAVIGATE Building Solutions offers comprehensive Owner's Representative services designed to guide clients through every phase of construction. From project planning and procurement to construction management and final delivery, NAVIGATE's team ensures projects are completed on time, within budget, and to the highest standards. With a reputation for clear communication, stakeholder collaboration, and innovative solutions, NAVIGATE continues to set itself apart in the industry.

Looking Ahead: Future Plans & Opportunities

The Kansas office is just the beginning of NAVIGATE's ambitious plans for growth in the Midwest. As the company expands its footprint, it remains focused on attracting top talent to support its clients' needs. Job openings will be announced soon, offering exciting opportunities for professionals passionate about delivering exceptional results.

NAVIGATE invites prospective clients and partners to connect with its team to explore collaboration opportunities. For inquiries or more information, please visit NAVIGATE's website at www.navigatebuildingsolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Todd Sweeney

314-458-3738

SOURCE NAVIGATE Building Solutions