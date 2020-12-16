Navigate Donates $125,000 for Rental and Mortgage Assistance in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Navigate Affordable Housing Partners Board of Directors is donating $125,000 to the Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham for rent and housing assistance. This donation will help at-risk families stay in their homes as the CDC eviction ban expires on December 31, 2020.

"We believe quality housing is a fundamental human right," said Board Chair Spencer Ragland, "But COVID-19 has left many people unable to pay their rent. Thousands of Alabama families are at risk of eviction. We hope this will help people stay in their homes."

The contribution is part of Navigate Gives Back, an initiative focused on charitable funding and voluntarism that empowers the communities Navigate serves.

"The Salvation Army is tremendously blessed by the generosity of Navigate Affordable Housing," stated Major Charles Powell, Area Commander, The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham. "This gift will enable us to provide much-needed relief for those affected by COVID. We thank God because gifts like this ensure The Salvation Army is able to continue giving help and hope to those in need in our community."

The Census Bureau reports more than 300,000 Alabama households are currently behind on rent or mortgage payments.

"Navigate believes the donation to the Salvation Army will help relieve some of the financial pressures so many people are dealing with right now," said Ragland.

The gift will be presented to Major Powell at the Center of Hope, Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 1:30 PM CST. The Center of Hope is located at 2015 26th Avenue North in Birmingham.

