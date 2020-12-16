Navigate Donates $125,000 for Rental and Mortgage Assistance in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Navigate Affordable Housing Partners Board of Directors is donating $125,000 to the United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut for rent and housing assistance. This donation will help at-risk families stay in their homes as the CDC eviction ban expires on December 31, 2020.

"We believe quality housing is a fundamental human right," said Board Chair Spencer Ragland, "But COVID-19 has left many people unable to pay their rent. Hundreds of thousands of Connecticut families are at risk of eviction. We hope this will help people stay in their homes."

The contribution is part of Navigate Gives Back, an initiative focused on charitable funding and voluntarism that empowers the communities Navigate serves.

"We're grateful to Navigate Affordable Housing Partners for sharing our belief that a safe, stable home is essential for adults and families to recover from the health and economic effects of COVID-19," said Paula S. Gilberto, President and CEO of United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut. "Rent and housing assistance will help prevent evictions, create stability for children, and free up family income for other household essentials, like food."

The Census Bureau reports close to 211,000 Connecticut households are currently behind on rent or mortgage payments.

"Navigate believes the donation to the United Way will help relieve some of the financial pressures so many people are dealing with right now," said Ragland.

Navigate will present the gift to the United Way Wednesday, December 16, at Noon.

ABOUT NAVIGATE

Navigate Affordable Housing Partners is a nonprofit based in Birmingham, Alabama, working to enhance all aspects of the housing industry, ensure families have access to quality livable housing choices, and empowering people and communities. Navigate accomplishes this as affordable housing providers, as a regulatory partner within the industry, and by helping revitalize communities. Navigate's core values - Service, Respect, Transparency, Quality and Innovation – inform who we are, our work, and how we work. For further information, visit www.navigatehousing.com

ABOUT THE UNITED WAY

United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut brings the right people, resources and organizations together to address immediate needs and finds long-term solutions to challenging problems. United Way does this by investing in programs and services, leading community change initiatives, and mobilizing resources and volunteers to ensure that children succeed in school; people get jobs and are financially secure; people are healthy; and, basic needs are met during tough times. For more information, visit www.unitedwayinc.org.

