Navigate Forward makes hires for the new year naming Liesl Hyde Forve as new Senior Vice President Strategic Relationships and Business Expansion

"Now that we're working virtually with leaders around the country, demand for both our Executive Transition Services and Board Readiness offering has increased," said Anne Sample, CEO of Navigate Forward. "We are so pleased to have Liesl, Bunny and Mary join the team to ensure that our clients across the nation have the personalized attention to find their next career move. Their national connections, reputations and top-notch expertise make them the perfect additions to the team."

Forve has an extensive background in executive search; having worked for Boyden, Williams Executive Search and Versique. She was the Regional Director of Sales for Challenger, Gray & Christmas, a nationally based outplacement firm from 2009-2012. She was also one of Navigate Forward's Forum presenters for many years. Forve has a strong network both within the Twin Cities and nationally spanning a career of long-term relationship building across multiple industries, providing guidance to executives in transition.

"This is such a dynamic time to join Navigate Forward, a brand I've long admired," said Liesl Hyde Forve. "The demand for customized executive-level transition services continues to grow and this team has proven expertise delivering our high-touch services in a virtual manner, positioning Navigate Forward for unprecedented expansion."

Bunny Robinson is an accomplished human resources leader and entrepreneur. For more than 25 years, she has served as lead principal of Robinson-Robinson & Associates, a boutique executive search firm specializing in inclusive, balanced and diverse recruiting for senior leaders.

Mary Kloehn is an entrepreneurial business leader, corporate executive and most notably, co-founder of Navigate Forward. After selling the business in 2018, Navigate Forward welcomes her back as an executive consultant. Mary now works exclusively with senior executives who are seeking corporate board of director service, as part of the Board Readiness practice.

Their talents expand the Navigate Forward team to four full time staff and sixteen executive consultants, all working one-on-one to help senior leaders find their next opportunity.

