Navigate Launches Health Dashboard to Change What Happens Before the Claim

The new platform experience connects preventive and condition-specific care to measurable health improvement, helping employers change outcomes before the claim without adding another point solution.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As employers brace for significant healthcare cost increases, many are exploring alternative health plans, primary care models, value-based care, and new point solutions. Yet every strategy depends on the same critical factor: whether employees take the recommended next step.

Navigate’s Health Improvement Guarantee ties 30% of subscription fees to measurable workforce health improvement.

Navigate Wellbeing Solutions today announced Health Dashboard, a new platform experience designed to turn preventive and condition-specific care recommendations into action. Built on insights from Navigate's client community, Health Dashboard helps employees establish primary care relationships, close preventive care gaps, and act before health risks become more serious and costly.

"Employers don't need another separate program to manage," said Troy Vincent, Founder and CEO of Navigate. "They need their current health plans, providers, and benefits to work together more effectively. Health Dashboard translates health information into clear, timely actions."

Navigate's Health Dashboard turns health data into action. Through Navigate's Culture, Care, and Clinical™ framework, employees receive personalized guidance on the preventive screenings and chronic care actions that matter most to their health. Timely reminders, clear education, progress tracking, direct access to resources, and incentives help move each person from knowing what to do to taking the next step.

Employers can see where care gaps exist, which populations need support, and whether outreach is leading to action. HR and benefits teams can target the right employees, activate existing care strategies, and measure progress toward better health and lower long-term costs.

Health Dashboard works alongside existing health plans, health systems, and care resources. By bringing guidance and support into one connected experience, Navigate helps employees act on the benefits already available to them.

This launch highlights Navigate's commitment to measurable health improvement. With the Health Improvement Guarantee, Navigate puts 30% of subscription fees at risk for eligible employers.

"Claims materialize as expenditures, but preemptive action can recalibrate outcomes," Vincent said. "If HR shoulders accountability for workforce health, partners should reciprocate that obligation. Health Dashboard makes the next action clear for employees, while our Health Improvement Guarantee gives employers greater confidence that those actions will lead to better health."

Explore Navigate's Health Dashboard

Take an interactive tour and see how Navigate turns personalized health guidance into action.

See the Health Improvement Guarantee

Learn how Navigate ties 30% of recurring subscription fees to measurable workforce health improvement.

About Navigate Wellbeing Solutions

Workforce Health Activation™ is Navigate's approach to helping organizations make every health and wellbeing investment work harder. By integrating Culture, Care, and Clinical™ wellbeing into a single personalized experience, Navigate helps people act while giving organizations clear insights into engagement, health improvement, and business outcomes.

Learn more at navigatewell.com.

SOURCE Navigate Wellbeing Solutions