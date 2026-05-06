Navigate Wellbeing Solutions Earns its Fourth Great Place To Work® Certification™

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigate Wellbeing Solutions has earned Great Place To Work® Certification™ for the fourth year. The respected recognition is based entirely on employee feedback gathered through the Trust Index® Survey, with 96% of Navigate employees saying it's a great place to work, compared to 57% at a typical U.S.-based company.

Navigate Wellbeing Solutions has earned Great Place To Work® Certification™ for the fourth year.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned through real-time employee feedback on their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Navigate Wellbeing Solutions stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

At Navigate, culture is not a set of stated values. It is an operating system. The company's ongoing investment in employee experience is rooted in its mission to do good things. This includes personalized support, integrated resources, communication, and intentional investment in health, wellbeing, community, and development.

"Being Certified™ as a Great Place to Work® is more than a badge – it is a reflection of how our people feel, and that matters deeply to us," said Christy Smith, EVP of People & Culture. "We'll use this continued momentum as fuel to keep raising the bar on what a great workplace can be."

About Navigate Wellbeing Solutions

Navigate Wellbeing Solutions is the activation layer where everyday health decisions take shape. It helps employers, health plans, and PBMs move beyond disconnected programs by integrating culture, care, and clinical wellbeing into a single, connected system. Through pharmacist-led health coaching, a digital platform, a communication engine, reporting, and strategic guidance, Navigate engages people in ways that drive action, sustain behavior change, and deliver measurable outcomes. For more information, please visit navigatewell.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Navigate Wellbeing Solutions