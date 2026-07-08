Navigate Introduces Workforce Mental Health Initiative to Help Employers Activate Workforce Health

New initiative includes one year of Mental Wellbeing Coaching for eligible employers, helping employees manage stress and build resilience through a connected culture, care, and clinical wellbeing experience.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations continue to invest in employee health and wellbeing, yet many still struggle with the same challenge: helping employees experience that support when it matters most.

Stress. Sleepless nights. Caregiving. Financial pressures. Difficult conversations. These everyday challenges shape resilience and influence how people show up at work and at home. Benefits matter most when employees experience them in the moments that shape their health.

Navigate's Workforce Mental Health Initiative

That's why organizations are shifting their focus from simply offering benefits to activating workforce health.

To help employers strengthen workforce mental health through earlier engagement, Navigate Wellbeing Solutions today announced its Workforce Mental Health Initiative, a new approach that helps employees take a first step toward better mental wellbeing while connecting them to support already available through their employer.

Unveiled during the company's June Broker & Consultant Experiences, the initiative includes one year of one-on-one Mental Wellbeing Coaching for eligible employers, giving employees an approachable starting point without copay or uncertainty about where to begin. When additional support is needed, Navigate's health coaches help employees activate and stay engaged with their employer's EAP, behavioral health, financial wellbeing, or other clinical resources.

"Employees don't experience their health in categories," said Troy Vincent, Founder and CEO of Navigate Wellbeing Solutions. "They experience stress, relationships, financial pressures, and everyday challenges all at once. Organizations have made meaningful investments in workforce health. Our role is to help employees take the next step with confidence so those investments become meaningful experiences that improve resilience, strengthen health, and create healthier workplaces."

The initiative also provides workforce mental health utilization benchmarking, population risk insights, executive reporting, and annual impact reviews, giving employers clearer visibility into employee engagement and opportunities to strengthen workforce health over time.

"Many employees don't need therapy first. They need someone to help them navigate what's happening today," said Jennifer Musick, PharmD, Vice President of Clinical Strategy at Navigate. "Coaching provides an approachable first step while connecting employees to clinical care whenever additional support is appropriate."

Navigate's Mental Wellbeing Coaching consistently delivers strong engagement, with 95% of enrolled participants completing their coaching sessions and a 100% participant satisfaction score.

Eligible employers implementing Navigate by January 1, 2027, will receive one year of Mental Wellbeing Coaching included as part of the Workforce Mental Health Initiative. For more information, visit our webpage.

About Navigate

Workforce Health Activation™ is Navigate's approach to helping organizations make every health and wellbeing investment work harder. By integrating culture, care, and clinical wellbeing into a single personalized experience, Navigate helps people act while giving organizations clear insights into engagement, health improvement, and business outcomes. Learn more at www.navigatewell.com.

SOURCE Navigate Wellbeing Solutions