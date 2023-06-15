Navigate Launches Marketplace For Platform Contributors

News provided by

Navigate

15 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

New blockchain and AI mapping project unlocks gift card rewards for users around the world contributing to Navigate Maps

SINGAPORE, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigate, a platform building an AI-powered map from crowdsourced data, announced the launch of the Navigate Marketplace, a first-of-its-kind digital storefront where platform contributors can redeem gift cards from global brands with Navigate's native utility token, NVG8, which users earn each time they contribute imagery to Navigate Maps.

Continue Reading
Navigate Marketplace
Navigate Marketplace

Navigate Marketplace is a new platform exclusive to Navigate contributors—users that earn NVG8 tokens from capturing and uploading aerial and street-level imagery to Navigate Maps. The launch of the Marketplace allows current and future contributors to utilize those NVG8 tokens and redeem gift cards from hundreds of brands, including Wayfair, Under Armour, Royal Caribbean, UberEats, Jiffy Lube, EA, Chevron, AirBNB, and many more. Currently available across 20+ countries, Navigate Marketplace is a new addition to the platform that will continue to expand its offerings, providing real-world utility to contributors.

"Many companies owe their success to the passion and creativity of their communities, who, all too often, see nothing in return. This is where Navigate is different," said JT Seigfreid, Director of Strategy at Navigate. "We firmly believe that our contributors deserve more, and the Navigate Marketplace underscores this commitment."

Navigate Maps is designed for individuals and enterprises seeking a deeper understanding of their surroundings. With advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and fresh imagery of the world, Navigate Maps allows anyone, anywhere to uncover actionable insights. Created and maintained by the Navigate contributor community, Navigate Maps is a new, digital guide to our dynamic world that crowdsources imagery from people around the globe. Whether it's from a smartphone, drone, or dashcam, contributors can capture imagery to earn NVG8 tokens.

Legacy maps often lack updated data, resulting in stale imagery of the world. By crowdsourcing imagery, Navigate is designed to continuously update with fresh data, resulting in a better map for everyone. Each contributor plays a critical role in this effort, and in turn, they receive rewards through the Navigate platform. With the Navigate rewards program and Marketplace, contributors who help power Navigate Maps can now redeem gift cards from their favorite brands with each upload.

"With Navigate, we are redefining how the world builds new applications," said Ali Husain, AI and blockchain software architect and Navigate Advisor. "Navigate is about the community benefiting from a platform they help build. It is critical for users to benefit from sharing data, rather than doing it for free."

About Navigate

Navigate is a new ecosystem where people around the world contribute data that is used to power applications. By crowdsourcing high-value datasets and rewarding users for contributions, Navigate is building a new class of community-powered applications that will offer much more than what today's software can provide. Navigate Maps is the first step in bringing this community-powered ecosystem to life. It is a next-generation digital map, crowdsourcing high-resolution imagery to bring you better data—faster. By looking past traditional mapping features, Navigate Maps instead focuses on using unique datasets and artificial intelligence to help users better understand the planet. To learn more about Navigate, sign up to contribute, or explore Navigate Maps, visit nvg8.io.

SOURCE Navigate

Also from this source

Navigate Launches Marketplace For Platform Contributors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.