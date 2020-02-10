Navigate the Emerging Graphene Market at Graphene and 2D Materials Europe 2020

BERLIN, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphene is on the cusp of significant market growth; the opportunities are exciting and diverse, each with significant potential. Graphene and 2D Materials Europe 2020 (May 13-14, Berlin) is the largest B2B event on the topic with a dedicated focus on the commercial frontiers. www.GrapheneEurope.tech

There is often confusion surrounding the types of graphene, commercial status, and their target markets. This article will briefly summarize each and showcase what to expect at this event.

Graphene and 2D Materials Europe 2020 (May 13-14, Berlin) is the largest B2B event on the topic with a dedicated focus on the commercial frontiers. www.GrapheneEurope.tech

Graphene particles (powders and nanoplatelets)

These are the most commercially advanced forms of graphene, and they are seeing high-volume applications in energy storage, anti-corrosion coatings, conductive inks, thermal heat spreaders, and many more. Owing to fundamental differences, it is realistic to say no graphene in this category is the same, and each application will have different requirements. Even powders and nanoplatelets should be treated distinctly with different players, advantages, and potential.

Exfoliation processes predominantly produce graphene nanoplatelets that can range in lateral size, thickness, surface area and more; these can vary from "thin-graphite" to just a few layers depending on the process.

Graphene oxide and reduced graphene oxide powders are typically made by a modified Hummers approach and can have similar variations to nanoplatelets.

Within these two approaches, there are new techniques being commercially adopted and other competitive routes are emerging. There are many players, prices, and strategies out there, but success stories are not guaranteed. There are still fundamental understandings developing, such as at the interfaces and the value still to be proven in many sectors.

The IDTechEx analysts, who curate the agenda, forecast that the market for graphene producers will exceed $300M within the next decade, with a tipping point rapidly approaching.

Most of this market valuation will be attributed to these particles. Delegates will hear from global manufacturers, integrators, and end-users on these nanoplatelets and powders, tackling questions such as:

"Why is one of the largest graphene orders to date for the smartphone industry? Could graphene enable the next-generation of lithium-ion batteries? Or assist the market penetration of supercapacitors? What about lightweight composite structures? Or enhancing concrete? Why would it be used for offshore wind turbines? Or pipelines? How can this be used in printed electronics?"

CVD grown graphene

This "bottom-up" approach to graphene can supply competitive particles but is more typically used to make wafers or sheets. This is at a nascent stage of commercialization and addresses very different markets.

Initially, the opportunity was thought to lie with transistors or TCFs, but due to a lack of bandgap and challenging incumbents, respectively, neither were to be successful. However, there are a plethora of opportunities beyond this utilizing the high electron mobility, high surface area and other notable properties.

Applications on display at the event will notably include optoelectronics and sensors, with manufacturing discussion as to the graphene growth, quality and transfer techniques. Delegates will hear from the status of key players and research institutes as the first success stories emerge.

Other

There are other, less mainstream, approaches to graphene formation that again are distinct in the form and ultimate markets. Epitaxial methods deliver quality graphene on silicon carbide, which lends itself most notably for sensitive detectors. Again, this family of 2D materials is addressed at this event.

Beyond Graphene

Beyond graphene, there is a huge family of 2D materials (academics computationally estimating over 6,000 variants). The frontrunners are benefiting from the learning curve but are also taking the industry in a variety of unknown directions, either standalone or as heterostructures. Players will address this larger family and the growing technology platform that is 2D materials.

The longest-serving event for graphene commercialization is increasingly relevant as the material exits the lab and enters the marketplace. With a two-day dedicated conference track, parallel tracks for notable verticals, and a large trade floor, this has become the home of graphene commercialization. Join us in Berlin on May 13-14 – www.GrapheneEurope.tech.



Media Contact:

Jessica Abineri

Marketing Coordinator

press@IDTechEx.com

+44(0)1223 812300

Related Images

graphene-and-2d-materials-europe.png

Graphene and 2D Materials Europe 2020

Graphene and 2D Materials Europe 2020 (May 13-14, Berlin) is the largest B2B event on the topic with a dedicated focus on the commercial frontiers. www.GrapheneEurope.tech

Related Links

IDTechEx Show!

Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes: Markets, Technologies and Opportunities 2019-2029

SOURCE Graphene and 2D Materials Europe 2020

Related Links

http://www.GrapheneEurope.tech

