Navigate the Future of Strategy with Monarch - Dr. Hanan Alhaddi's Latest Release

DEARBORN, Mich., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In January 2025, Dr. Alhaddi releases Monarch: Resilience Through Evolution, a groundbreaking book that reshapes how leaders approach strategy in an age of rapid technological advancements and transformation. Monarch provides an innovative framework for achieving strategic alignment across the industry life cycle to help leaders navigate uncertainty and position their organizations for success.

Drawing on nearly two decades of experience in corporate strategy and transformation, Dr. Alhaddi positions Monarch to serve as a vital resource for leaders in a pivotal era of transformative challenges.

Key Themes and Insights

Monarch explores organizations and industries as complex and adaptive systems to emphasize the dynamism in strategy. It's "magnifying lenses" framework ensures alignment across corporate, business, and functional levels for consistent impact.

Blending strategic principles with real-world case studies, Monarch provides practical guidance for fostering resilience and unique perspectives on emerging technologies like AI.

Praises for Monarch

"Matching this new reality, Alhaddi explains why and how strategies can and should change across an industry's life stages." Martin Reeves, Managing Director & Senior Partner, BCG.

"This insightful guide seamlessly combines theory and practice, offering tools and tactics that empower leaders to navigate complex challenges with confidence." Rima Assi, Senior Partner, McKinsey

"Monarch's central concept of the organization as a living organism constantly adjusting to the progressing life cycle of its industry is a breakthrough in explaining why good strategy is dynamic, not static." John Casesa, Senior Managing Director, Guggenheim Partners.

"Dr. Alhaddi manages to integrate academic research and practical experience to offer a thorough, coherent roadmap through the development and negotiation of business strategies." Tom Lawrence, Professor of Strategy, University of Oxford

About the Author

Dr. Hanan Alhaddi is a corporate and AI strategist, educator, and industry thought leader with nearly two decades of experience in strategy and transformation. A guest lecturer on strategy and AI at Oxford University, Alhaddi has published extensively on strategy, business resilience, and innovation. She is the CEO of Alhaddi Consulting Group and serves on the board of the Connected Vehicle Trade Association as a director and chairman of the Automotive AI Committee, and regularly speaks at international conferences on strategy and AI.

Availability

January 22 (ebook); February 14 (hard cover/paperback)

