NAVIGATE TRAVEL SEASON THIS FALL WITH THESE SAVVY TIPS TO MAKE YOUR TRIP MORE REWARDING

Travel is back and growing! According to the US Travel Association, domestic leisure travel has surpassed pre-pandemic levels and is expected to grow. While many are eager to get out and explore, they are also concerned about rising travel costs putting a damper on their next vacation. With some simple tips, your wanderlust does not need to be dampened by a fluctuating economy.

Travel Journalist Stephanie Oswald shares savvy travel-enriching tips for every type of traveler. Like so many other aspects of life, travel is in a constant state of flux, but if you know where to look, great experiences are right around the corner - and don't have to break the bank. The world is still our oyster and when you're ready to globetrot, we have some tips for making your journey a successful one!

Some of her suggestions and tips include:

APPS? ABSOLUTELY! The lines at the rental car desk are long for a variety of reasons. Now is the time to embrace technology by using apps to check on the status or check in for your airline, hotel, rental car agency and more.

Finding a card with great travel rewards for the way you travel, such as Credit One Bank's Wander Card, will garner maximum points on hotel, rental cars, dining, gas, flights, and other travel purchases. Even get up to 10x points on hotel and car rentals when you book through Credit One's new travel site powered by Priceline. WHENEVER POSSIBLE: DON'T CHECK! The number one way to avoid a stressful flight is to avoid checking a bag. Staffing issues are having a huge impact on luggage, and the best advice is to NOT check your bag. Forget the extra pair of shoes, and you really don't need all that reading material. Fold your clothing, purchase travel-size toiletries or containers to pack your own, and travel light!

Stephanie Oswald is an Emmy Award-winning journalist who spent more than a decade as a globetrotting producer and correspondent for CNN, specializing in travel news: covering everything from airfare deals and spa treatments to pilot fatigue and travel post 9/11. As an anchor/correspondent for the weekend program "CNN Travel Now" she zip-lined in Costa Rica, rode the Ghan across Australia, climbed the Great Wall of China and interviewed the Huli Wigmen of Papua New Guinea. She was the first extreme weather web correspondent for The Weather Channel, covering hurricanes alongside Jim Cantore in 2004. In 2008, her show "All-Girl Getaways" launched on the Fine Living Network, generating more buzz than any program in the network's history. One of the country's premier travel experts, she is also the founding editor of Travelgirl Magazine www.travelgirlinc.com, the first national publication to launch after 9/11.

