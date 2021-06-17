Navigate Your Business through the Pandemic Storm & Achieve Profitability - CS Web Solutions

These are numbers. Hardcore numbers which reflect the devastation caused by the pandemic in the business world. Ask your friends & acquaintances, take a walk down your usual street, read newspapers and you'll get to know first-hand accounts of how businesses have borne the pandemic's brunt."Small-business owners trying to weather the COVID-19 pandemic will face a financial blow that's likely to be worse than what they experienced during the Great Recession more than a decade ago," says Karen G. Mills, a senior fellow at Harvard Business School.

Go Digital or Go Dark

McKinsey & Company indicate that businesses have totally surprised themselves at the pace at which they have adopted digital transformation in response to the pandemic, extended lockdowns, and official health protocols. In a matter of few months, the pandemic has ushered in years of change and digital adoption in the way businesses operate across the World.

In a world of social distancing, the majority of interactions with customers are happening virtually. With some exceptions, digital operations and platforms are keeping the businesses alive. The mantra has been simple – "Go digital, or Go dark."

Areas of Escalated Digital Adoption:

Cloud Computing

Digital Assets

E-commerce

Mobile Apps

Business Softwares

Digital Marketing

Remote Working / Collaboration

Online Transactions

Online Learning

We have an enviable track record built over the years and unparalleled credibility to deliver optimized business solutions. Our portfolio speaks volumes about our capabilities and the diverse set of business sectors that we have worked in. Here are a couple of recent case studies showcasing our credentials.

Case 1: Verifications Canada

VerificationsCanada is one of the leading verifications and background check specialists based in Canada. We helped Verifications Canada turn their business model 180-degree and adopt a complete online channel to render their services. Customers can log in to their websites and avail quick and reliable background checks in a matter of few clicks.

Case 2: Tenderly

Tenderly got a major overhaul and how they operate with the help of CS Web Solutions. We designed and developed a user-friendly digital tender platform that is 100% compliant with options for digital paperless submissions and 24×7 bidding.

The online platform is completely safe. The processing time has been cut down by a whopping 40%, making Tenderly one of the most preferred e-tendering platforms.

Elaborating on the changing dynamics of how businesses operate, Vin Sonpal, Business Head – CSWebSolutions.ca – Canada, says, "In every crisis, lies the seed of opportunity. Digital transformation was on the horizon and inevitable, but the pandemic has really catalyzed its adoption by nearly 7-10 years." Businesses need to be agile and adaptive in keeping technology at the heart of every process. Those businesses who ride high on the wave of digital will survive and see the sunshine.

Vin Sonpal has more than 15 years of experience in the IT sector and has served the Canadian market for over 10 years. He leads the charge of CS Web Solution's North American division and boasts expertise in how web platforms can be designed to meet custom business needs. He loves exploring newer technologies and how they can be integrated to optimize business processes. Sonpal has completed his MSC.IT from Liverpool University, UK.

