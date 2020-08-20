Navigate360 Acquires School Check IN, Delivering on its Commitment to Manage the Full Spectrum of Safety

RICHFIELD, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigate360, a full-spectrum safety preparedness and response company, today announced its acquisition of School Check IN, a Florida-based provider of visitor management software. The combined organization will offer the most comprehensive safety suite in the nation, extending Navigate360's significant K-12 presence and emphasis to empower customers and their communities to stay safe – physically, socially and emotionally.

"Navigate360 is methodically focused on extending its suite of solutions to offer a holistic approach to safety, from prevention through to recovery," said JP Guilbault, CEO of Navigate360. "Adding School Check IN's visitor management technology and talented team to our organization will further position our emergency preparedness offering as the smartest way to stay safe, mitigate risk and save lives. We welcome School Check IN to the Navigate360 team and look forward to supporting their customers with the strength of our technology, expertise, and reach."

School Check IN is a leading U.S. provider of visitor management software. The Company's technology serves 2,500+ K-12 schools today, ensuring visitors are properly screened across sex offender databases and school-specific visitor criteria. The Company offers a flexible approach to visitor management, including self-serving kiosks and front desk administrative portals. School Check IN's visitor management offering ensures schools are able to document and screen visitors and volunteers, as well as maintain regulatory compliance.

"We are excited to become part of the Navigate360 family," said Barry Peterson, Founder and President of School Check IN. "Through this process, I exclusively focused on finding a partner that shared a mission-driven culture and overall commitment to customers. Navigate360 is that partner and I'm excited to see the combined organization extend further over the coming years."

To date, Navigate360 solutions are used by more than 20,000 schools, 5,000 law enforcement agencies, and 4,400 businesses nationwide. The integration of visitor management software with Navigate360's robust behavioral threat assessment and emergency preparedness technology will greatly enhance customers' ability to visualize their entire safety operation and prevent incidents before they occur. Navigate360's ability to deliver training and safety assessment services, as well as eLearning, further differentiates the Company as the leading national provider of safety solutions across education, corporate, and healthcare verticals, among other segments.

Navigate360 will continue to aggressively pursue growth initiatives via organic and inorganic strategies to deliver on its mission of building safer communities and protecting lives.

About Navigate360

Navigate360 boldly confronts the challenges communities face by creating safe environments where they can thrive and focus on their true mission. Through technology, education and services, Navigate360 offers solutions spanning the full spectrum of safety – from prevention and preparation through response and recovery. Navigate360 is defining a modern approach to safety using rapid innovation and unparalleled expertise to provide the solutions necessary to build safer tomorrows – physically, socially and emotionally.

About School Check IN

School Check IN is a leading provider of visitor and volunteer management software solutions to K-12 schools and districts. Customers use School Check IN's solutions to monitor visitors entering a school, while simultaneously screening guests against national sex offender databases and school-specific visitor criteria. School Check IN supports 2,500+ schools across the U.S.

[email protected]

