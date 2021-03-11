Navigate360 Announces Formation of Strategic Advisory Board

RICHFIELD, Ohio, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigate360, the country's leading provider of social and emotional learning, school safety solutions, and programs for students, parents, schools, and communities, has announced the formation of a new strategic advisory board. Members of the Navigate360 advisory board will help guide the company's efforts in ensuring communities are prepared to deal with traumatic incidents and advance the organization's mission to ensure all Americans are safe – physically, socially, and emotionally. The members have served in some of the highest roles across the government, business, and non-profit arenas.

"Our country is encountering a wide range of risk factors, and individuals are placing a greater demand for modern programs that provide a path for safety: physically, socially and emotionally," said JP Guilbault CEO of Navigate360 "In a rapidly advancing world of technology and educational transformation, coupled with a complex regulatory environment, our strategic advisory board experts will aid our decision-making processes and expand our reach to surpass the expectations of all those we serve in building safer schools and workplaces."

The board will be led by co-chairs, John White and Gary Margolis.

"In joining the Navigate360 advisory board, I am thrilled to be part of an organization that is making schools safer spaces for students to thrive," said White. "Throughout my career, I've seen the impact the right learning environment can have on student success. Looking ahead, I see a huge opportunity for this organization to help promote a culture of safety throughout schools, workplaces, and community spaces."

Members of the advisory board include:

John White (co-chair of the Advisory Board) is the former Louisiana State Superintendent of Education, a role he held from 2012 until 2020. White currently serves as Board co-chairman and co-founder of Propel America. He started his career as an English teacher and over the years has served in a variety of leadership positions throughout the education space including as Executive Director of Teach for America – Chicago and New Jersey , Deputy Chancellor for the New York City Department of Education, and visiting scholar at the School of Education and Human Development at the University of Virginia .





To learn more about Navigate360's strategic advisory board members, visit https://navigate360.com/advisory-board/.

About Navigate360

Navigate360 boldly confronts the challenges communities face by creating safe environments where they can thrive and focus on their true mission. Through technology, education and services, Navigate360 offers solutions spanning the full spectrum of safety — from prevention and preparation through response and recovery. Navigate360 is defining a modern approach to safety, using rapid innovation and unparalleled expertise to provide the solutions necessary to build safer tomorrows. To learn more about Navigate360, visit: www.navigate360.com

