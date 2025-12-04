Navigate360 Launches National Pilot Program to Modernize School Safety Infrastructure

Pilot Program Addresses Rising Costs, Vendor Churn, and the Operational Burden of Disconnected School Safety Systems

RICHFIELD, Ohio, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigate360, the nation's leading provider of holistic school safety and well-being solutions, today announced the Navigate360 Platform Readiness Pilot Program, a national early-adoption initiative designed to help districts transition from fragmented, short-lived safety tools into a unified, data-driven safety and behavior platform that lowers long-term costs and strengthens student protection.

For the remainder of 2025–26 academic year, the Platform Readiness Program offers districts a low-cost entry period, flexible pricing aligned with district budget cycles, and a phased implementation pathway that helps schools modernize their safety infrastructure at a manageable pace. Enrollment is open through March 31, 2026.

Solving the Systemic Problem: Fragmentation, Vendor Churn, and Rising Total Cost of Ownership

Across the country, districts are being stretched thin—not just by funding shortages, but by a safety and behavior landscape overwhelmed with disconnected point solutions. Many of these tools operate in isolation, disappear when grants expire, or require additional staff effort to manage, leading to:

Higher total cost of ownership

Critical gaps in communication and response

Lost time during incidents

Conflicting or incomplete data

Increased burden on educators and administrators

"Schools are being forced to maintain a patchwork of products that were never designed to work together," said JP Guilbault, CEO of Navigate360. "This creates blind spots, adds risk, and costs districts more over time. Safety systems shouldn't depend on which vendors survive the next funding cycle. They must be stable, connected, and built for the long haul."

A No-Risk On-Ramp Into a Unified Safety and Behavior Platform

The Navigate360 Platform Readiness Program gives districts a structured, low-risk pathway to modernize their safety posture while maintaining continuity for students and staff.

The program includes:

A low-cost introductory period to stabilize safety and behavior systems immediately

to stabilize safety and behavior systems immediately Phased implementation , enabling districts to retire outdated or redundant tools on their timeline

, enabling districts to retire outdated or redundant tools on their timeline Flexible pricing and deferred options tied to district budgets and funding cycles

tied to district budgets and funding cycles Migration and consolidation support to ease the transition away from multiple vendors

to ease the transition away from multiple vendors Reduced long-term total cost of ownership through platform unification

through platform unification Integrated analytics giving districts a single source of truth for safety, behavior, climate, and intervention data

"This program helps districts protect students today while building a more sustainable, data-driven foundation for tomorrow," Guilbault added. "It reduces administrative load, improves clarity of information, and creates a modern safety infrastructure that lasts."

Built for Sustainability and Long-Term Impact

Navigate360's unified safety and behavior platform brings prevention, readiness, behavior intervention, and emergency response into one connected system. Districts gain:

Fewer vendors and systems to manage

Stronger, connected data to support intervention, reporting, and decision-making

Improved staff efficiency and faster response capabilities

Clear evidence of program impact for future funding requests

A predictable and sustainable cost structure

"Districts deserve a long-term partner—not a collection of temporary tools," Guilbault said. "The Platform Readiness Program ensures schools can move beyond fragmented systems and into a modern, stable platform that supports students for years to come."

Enrollment Details

Districts may enroll in the Navigate360 Platform Readiness Program through March 31, 2026.

For more information or to express interest, visit https://info.navigate360.com/pilot or contact the Navigate360 team directly.

About Navigate360

Navigate360 is the nation's leading provider of integrated safety and well-being solutions for schools, dedicated to creating communities free from violence and harm. Trusted by more than 30,000 schools nationwide, Navigate360 delivers a unified platform that strengthens prevention, intervention, emergency readiness, and long-term student support. Learn more at www.Navigate360.com.

